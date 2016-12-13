Fylde coast hockey review: Lytham St Annes, Blackpool, Rossall

Lytham Ladies’ third successive win was their best yet as they defeated second-placed Garstang 3-0.

Lytham started at pace as Gilly Shields, Georgina Read and Amie Knighton linked up well, and it wasn’t long before Jen Rawlinson’s fine pass was converted by Georgia Perkins for the opening goal.

The second half saw more impressive attacking from Lytham to put Garstang under pressure.

Becca Walker carried the ball skilfully down the wing and Hazel Cockerill kept her side in control.

Vicki Rees, Gabby Little and Sam Read broke down most Garstang attacks and Hannah Shore made some great saves when required.

Perkins applied the final touch for Lytham’s second following some slick passing around the D from a penalty corner.

Heidi Williams scored the third from another penalty corner which followed Walker’s sharp shot from the edge of the area.

Lytham 2 were drawn against a Lancaster 2 team from a division above them in the Caley Trophy and were beaten 4-1.

Lytham gave a good account of themselves but it was an uphill struggle, with Jasmine Wright making some great runs and Jasmine Tang creating chances.

Lancaster scored only once in the first half, and Nikki Richmond’s outstanding strike from a short corner briefly gave Lytham hope at 2-1, though her side can be pleased with a determined performance.

Lytham 3 lost by the same score to Clitheroe & Blackburn 3 in the Lishman Cup, also competing well against a team from a division up.

Blackpool Men defeated North West division one leaders Urmston 3-1 at Stanley Park.

Despite welcoming back a host of players, Blackpool could still muster only 12 but nonetheless did the double over the side they had beaten on the opening day.

Blackpool started brightly as Jay Currey and Steve Whitley created chances.

Urmston, playing with three high forwards, looked to stretch the Blackpool defence but their final ball lacked accuracy.

The deadlock was broken from Blackpool’s first penalty corner after 15 minutes. Dave Morgan linked up with Dan Woodman before slamming his shot under the diving keeper.

Urmston were level five minutes later from a penalty corner of their own, the ball trickling into the corner.

Blackpool still looked the more threatening, with Simon Thomas driving down the left, and they regained the lead shortly before half-time, when full-back Rob Dingle found himself furthest forward to take Whitley’s pass and find the bottom corner for his first goal from open play in nearly four years.

Blackpool nullified the Urmston threat and could have scored a third had Whitley applied a final touch.

When Thomas broke through only to be brought down by the keeper just outside the area, an Urmston player was sent to the sidelines for dissent and the ball was cleared off the line from Blackpool’s penalty corner.

Blackpool weren’t to be denied as Whitley capped a fine game with a brilliant solo goal. He weaved his way down the left baseline, beating a series of defenders, before neatly cutting inside for his first of the season.

Thomas thought he’d made it four but Sam Bury owned up to a deflection and the goal was ruled out.

Urmston remain top by two points but only five points separate the next seven teams, with Blackpool up to sixth.

Blackpool 2 returned empty-handed from a trip to face Warrington’s first team,kicking themselves at having lost 3-2.

The hosts took an early lead on a balmy day but Blackpool came back strongly, with Kieffer Earnshaw causing all sorts of problems up front. The pressure told when Earnshaw found Harrison Stott alone at the back post and he equalised into an empty net.

Warrington were unable to deal with Blackpool’s quick counter-attacking and the men in tangerine took the lead when Stott found Ollie Thomlinson, who shot through the keeper’s legs.

This feisty game threatened to boil over in the second half and Warrington were reduced to nine men.

But this kick-started them and they equalised from a well-struck penalty corner. And as Blackpool lost their shape, the home side were gifted possession and scored the winner.

Blackpool 3 faced Kirkby Lonsdale 2 with the minimum 11 players and lost 6-2.

George Walker made his debut alongside elder brother Chris.

Blackpool went six down but restored some pride with two goals by Matt Atherton, who linked up well with Joe Neath in midfield.

Lytham St Annes Men were beaten 5-2 away to second-placed Crewe Vagrants despite a bright start.

They were two down before Neil Mallalieu went one on one with the keeper and pulled one back.

A sliding block by keeper Dixon resulted in a disputed penalty and Crewe made it 3-1 at half-time.

Gaz Sym, Toby McPhee, Cal Duffy and Will Robinson withstood more pressure and Dixon made some fine saves, but still Crewe added two more before McPhee’s shot was turned in by Andy Copeland.

Right-back Will Robinson was man of the match for a Lytham side who rallied well and gave a good performance. And They felt the result could have been different had decisions gone their way.

LSA 2 were beaten 4-2 by Didsbury Northern 5 and an LSA 3 side with only 10 men went down 10-0 to Formby 4.

Formby led 4-0 at half-time but LSA keeper Myles Child made a series of superb saves to keep the tally down despite the tidal wave of attacks.

Third-bottom LSA hope to pull clear of the relegation zone when they are up to strength in the New Year.

Rossall Ladies were defeated 5-0 by vistors Garstang 2 in the first round of the Caley Trophy.

The Garstang forwards moved the ball well from the start and put the Rossall defence under pressure, scoring twice in the opening quarter.

Two penalty corners were then converted to make it 4-0 after 20 minutes.

Rossall successfully defended more penalty corners as the pressure continued and there were no further goals before half-time.

Rossall fought back after the interval as Emma Williams and Sam Evans made strong runs.

Sam Wilde was strong in defence and player of the match Elizabeth Hall made some fine saves before Garstang scored a late fifth.