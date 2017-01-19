Karate kids bring glory to Blackpool academy

Two young Lytham martial artists who attend Blackpool’s First Dojo club are celebrating an outstanding 2016

Jake Moore from enjoyed another sensation year in karate tournaments.

Jake entered 14 competitions between February and December, winning 15 gold medals, five silvers and four bronzes, besides winning the GB Kata Open League Championship in both his own age group and the one above.

Jake also took the Best of the Best title in the children’s category, while also finishing second in the 16-years-and-under division and claiming the overall Competitor of the Year accolade. Besides competing all over the UK, Jake represented his country in Hungary, Italy and the USA.

Jake’s other 2016 titles include the British Open, Yorkshire Open and North East Open.

In October, Jake tested in front of a panel of European and Japanese Masters and successfully gained his JKF certification, meaning he is recognised in Japan as a junior 1st Dan Black Belt.

After a well deserved rest, Jake returns to training for another busy year of competition.

Jake and his proud family wish to thank his coach, Sensei Jamie Edmonds of First Dojo Martial Arts Academy in Blackpool, his sponsors and friends.

Lytham karate ace Liam Clitherow has plenty of magical memories from his belting first year in the sport.

The nine-year-old from Hilton Avenue had his first lesson in karate Goju Ryu style, also at Blackpool’s First Dojo Martial Arts Academy, 12 months ago and entered his first competition in April, winning a bronze medal in the beginner category at the GB Open Kata League Championship.

The second competition in the league championship took place in Staffordshire, where Liam won gold. His points total ultimately saw Liam finish top of the lague to win the overall beginners’ trophy.

Liam, who attends Thornton Primary School, also made rapid progress at First Dojo in South Shore, gaining his white, yellow and orange belts before moving up to red last month.