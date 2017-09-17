Kirkham’s Little a big hit in Liverpool

Kirkham’s Adam Little got back on the winning trail with a clinical televised victory in Liverpool.

Having not fought since December’s defeat to Glenn Foot, the super lightweight dispatched late replacement Reece MacMillan in four rounds at the Echo Arena on Saturay night.

The clash was part of the undercard of Callum Smith’s World Boxing Super Series win over Erik Skoglund live on ITV4 and gave Little a platform to perform in his first fight under new trainers Michael and Dave Jennings.

The former English welterweight champion took a round to get to grips with Morecambe’s MacMillan.

Having won his previous four professional contests the 21-year-old came to win, despite the difference in experience and the late notice.

MacMillan came out on the front foot and did rock Little with one combination but the Kirkham man slowly but surely found his range.

Body shots and uppercuts were bringing him most success, with blood coming from the Morecambe man’s nose by the end of the first round. In the second Little continued to pick his punches well under pressure, MacMillan becoming increasingly ragged.

He did have some success pushing Little back in the third but the quality was coming from the more experienced man.

MacMillan had a point chalked off when his mouth piece came out for a fourth time with the Morecambe prospect hurt by a body shot late in the round.

That was to be the beginning of the end, Little dropping his adversary to a knee with a right-hand to the body inside the first minute of the fourth.

A right-left combination to the body then finished the contest. With MacMillan down for a second time, the fight was waved off one minute and 29 seconds into the round as Little moved to 18-2.