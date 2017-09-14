Little’s new opponent for TV showcase

Kirkham boxer Adam Little will have a change of opponent when he has his first bout of 2017 at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on Saturday.

Original foe Darren Surtees has withdrawn and super-lightweight Little will now take on Morecambe’s Reece MacMillan, a novice professional with four wins to his credit, all victories.

It is a breakthrough contest in many ways for Little. It will be his first bout since leaving trainer Alan Levene and linking up with the successful stable of Michael and Dave Jennings.

The bill is being screened on ITV4 and Little is hoping that he will get important air-time.

This will be the first time in 20 fights that he has had live TV exposure.

Michael Jennings says Little is ‘bang on’ for the fight in terms of his preparation.

The trainer added: “All we know is that we got a phone call saying that Surtees was pulling out of the fight.

“MacMillan has only had four fights but we know he will be coming with the intention of winning and keeping his zero (defeats).

“Adam is not looking beyond MacMillan and we have been looking at videos of him on YouTube.

“We have given Adam a lot of top-class sparring because we realise he has not boxed this year.

“He has sparred with Anthony Crolla, Scott Fitzgerald, Mark Jeffers and Tom Farrell (who is on the Liverpool bill, boxing Ohara Davies for the World Boxing Association super-lightweight title).

“So Adam has had loads of good sparring.

“The fight against Surtees was due to be over eight rounds, though we are not sure how many rounds it will be against MacMillan on Saturday.”

The Jennings train Blackpool’s Jack Arnfield, who is still waiting to find a date and venue for his second bid to win the British middleweight title after he was mandated to meet Tommy Langford.