Little’s prediction for the big Blackpool battle

Kirkham boxer Adam Little is tipping Jack Arnfield to prevail over Brian Rose in Saturday’s ‘Battle Of Blackpool’ at the Manchester Arena.

Little, who himself is in ring action in Blackpool next month, reckons it could be a close call, but slightly favours the younger man Arnfield.

Super-lightweight Little, who boxes next at the Hilton Hotel in the resort on April 15, said of the showdown: “It is a great fight for the local area and for everybody else if it comes to that.

“I wish them both well, but if I was asked who I think would win, I would go for Jack.

“I think he has come of age recently and looks an improved fighter under (trainer) Michael Jennings.

“At the moment everything is going well for Jack, while Brian, who has had a really good career, could be coming to the end.

“If Brian shows the top form he has produced over the last five years he can still be competitive. But I am veering towards Jack, something like 55-45 in his favour.”

Little will be at ringside on Saturday night not just to lap up Rose v Arnfield, but to watch his favourite fighter Jorge Linares in action against Anthony Crolla.

Little’s fight on April 15 sees his return to the ring for the first time since a contentious points loss to Glenn Foot in December.

Little said: “I just need to get the ball rolling again.

“I am looking for a big fight and I need to put on a performance in Blackpool first.”

Kirkham heavyweight Bill Hodgson will be in action at the Hilton too, protecting his 100 per cent record, having won all six bouts.

Preston middleweight Mick Hall is also on the bill.

He will feature in his first bout since suffering a loss to Arnfield at Preston Guild Hall in December.

Hall retired before the 12th round after suffering serious facial damage in his challenge for Arnfield’s WBA international belt.

He has made a recovery and is set to have his next bout on April 15 in Blackpool.

Hall’s trainer Alan Levene said: “Mick will have learned a lot from his fight with Arnfield, a boxer who has been on a really good run.

“Mick had never boxed more than six rounds before he fought Arnfield and I am sure he will have grown in confidence.”