St Annes Carnival races a gala occasion

Humidity was high for the St Annes Carnival 5k race between St Annes Mini-Links and Fairhaven.

The 156 runners listened to a eulogy by Mark Willett for Ben Ashworth, who died a week ago from bowel cancer. Mark also led a minute’s applause for Ben before taking part in the race

The race was won by Gareth Booth of Horwich RMI in 16mins, 31secs, closely followed by Red Rose Runners’ Simon Croft, just three seconds behind.

Last year’s winner Jason Parker of Preston Harriers finished third in 16.46.

Closely-packed in fourth, fifth and sixth places were three Lytham St Annes Road Runners, who took the team prize. They were Chris McCarthy in 16.49, Joe Greenwood 17.03 and Andy Draper 17.06.

Carol Parsons travelled from Ellesmere Port to be the winning lady, finishing 15th overall in 18.55.

LSARR’s Michelle Hook was second (27th) in 19.53 and Pilling’s Paula Burnden third in 20.19. Again LSA took the team prize for the women thanks to Hook, Gill Draper (21.37) and Jen Hill (22.17).

Other Fylde coast club runners were among the prizes.

Andrew Fairbairn of Thornton Cleveleys Running Club was first over-40 veteran and clubmate Hilary Goorney first vet70, while Jason Blagden of Wesham Road Runners was first v45, Bev Wright of Blackpool Wyre and Fylde first v55 and LSA’s Susan Hewitt first v50, Ruth Wheatley first v45, Steve Tate first v60 and Graham Webster first v65.

The St Annes Carnival Queen McKenzie Haase and her retinue had earlier made a colourful splash starting the children’s 1500m race.

It was overcast but already warm for the 10am start as over 100 runners of various ages up to mid-teens set off on the mile run.

LSARR had the biggest contingent but it was BWF’s Jack Tickle, aged 15, who returned first in a very fast 4mins, 59secs.

He was joined by club-mates Luke Rawcliffe (aged 12, 5.05) in second place and Rafael Eaton (nine, 5.31) in fifth.

Sandwiched between were last year’s winner Louis Eunson of LSA (5.14) and Blackburn Harriers’ Ethan Barbarewicz (5.28).

Eleven-year old Sophie Bohannon was the first girl to cross the line in 5.32 for sixth place overall, followed by Jack’s sister Lucy Tickle in 5.45. Third was Laura Bremner , 14, of LSA in 5.52.

Other LSA runners were Eric Wrigley, aged nine, 11th in 5.55, Archie Tate, nine, 14th 6.15, Billy Breakell, nine, 17th 6.18, Lucy Bohannon,13, 21st 6.33, Harrison Byrne, 10, 24th 6.40, Amara Thorpe, 10, 26th 6.49, the Tierney sisters Clemmie and Hebe in7.00 and 7.08, Reef Breakell 7.14, Rebecca Fisher 7.33, Katie Bremner 7.34 and Sophie Tate 7.49.