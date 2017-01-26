Up and running at the school cross country championships

Talk about running battles ...

The annual cross country championships for Wyre and Fylde secondary schools were staged, as usual, in the scenic grounds of Rossall School in Fleetwood – and were as keenly contested as ever.

There were six separate races, with boys’ and girls’ titles in three age categories.

Victories were shared, with Baines and Kirkham Grammar School both taking two of the team titles, while there was one apiece for hosts Rossall and St Aidan’s.

Baines won two of the boys’ categories, pipping KGS in the eldest group despite the Kirkham school having the first two finishers.

KGS led the way in the girls’ events with victories in the Year 7 and 8/9 events, dominating the latter race with the first three runners home.

The KGS girls were closely packed to win the Year 7 race as Talia Armstead, Bo Madden, Hattie Madden, Amy Merrick and Danny Merrick all finished between fifth and 12th.

Ella Dowds won the Year 10 race for KGS but was her school’s only representative due to exams and it was Rossall who took that team prize.

St Aidan’s won a close race for the boys’ Year 7s.

That race was won by Luke Rawcliffe of Lytham St Annes High, while AKS could also celebrate a race win in the same age group through Poppy Bridge.

Results

Year 7 boys

Team: 1 St Aidan’s 117, Kirkham 120, Cardinal Allen 121, Individual: 1. Luke Rawcliffe (LSA), 2. Archie Land (St Aidan’s), 3. Zac Littler (AKS)

Year 7 girls

Team: 1 KGS 45, 2 St Aidan’s 89, 3. Baines 91

Individual: 1. Poppy Bridge (AKS), 2. Bethany Whipp (LSA), 3. Felicity Baines (Garstang)

Year 8-9 boys

Team: 1 Baines 31, 2 Rossall 87, 3. Cardinal Allen 89

Individual: 1 James Smith (Baines) 2 Harry Pratt (Cardinal Allen) 3 Ed Robinson (Rossall)

Year 8-9 girls

Team: 1 KGS 44, 2 St Bede’s 129 3 Hodgson 130

Individual: 1 Darcy Lonsdale (KGS), 2 Lucy Treadell (KGS) 3 Caity Preddy (KGS)

Year 10-11 boys

Team: 1 Baines 47, 2 KGS 49, 3 Rossall 72

Individual: 1. Ben Preddy (KGS) 2. Niall Higham (KGS), 3 George Robinson (Baines)

Year 10 girls

Team: 1 Rossall 30, 2 Baines 58

Individual: 1 Ella Dowds (KGS), 2 Danni Whipp (LSA) 3. Isabella Woodman (Rossall)