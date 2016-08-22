Runners battle elements in big Fleetwood race

Powerful winds and challenging conditions made for a fierce battle between the competitors and the elements in the Fleetwood Half-marathon.

A record 543 runners completed the one-lap race, which started and finished at Marine Hall Gardens.

The conditions made fast times very difficult, though Rob Affleck of Preston Harriers clinched first place with a splendid time of 76.45.

He was closely followed Chris Hollinshead of Cannock and Staffs AC in 77.54, withTony Banks of Jersey and Spartan AC third in 78.15.

The ladies’ race was won by Andrea Banks, wife of Tony, in an excellent 85.46. York Acorn’s Natalie Hall claimed second with 87.09 and Megan Harris of Chorlton Runners third in 89.57.

Fastest Fylde coast club runners was Christopher McCarthy of Lytham St Annes Road Runners, who finished sixth in 81.41.

The event was organised by Fylde Coast Running, which launches a new event this Saturday. The Illuminations 10k and a 5k on the Promenade start on the Middle Walk at 7.30pm, when over a thousand runners will be provided with glowing armbands, hats and necklaces.