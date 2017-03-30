Captain heads list of Fylde players to sign up for next season

Skipper Chris Briers heads a clutch of Fylde players who have committed themselves to the club for next season,

Briers, who linked up with the Woodlands club in 2011-12, is joined by prop Adam Lewis, who came through the mini-junior section and made his debut in 2006-7.

Flanker Ben Vernon joined the club in the 2012-13 season and has made 107 appearances over five seasons.

Connor Wilkinson is a local young player who came to prominence at Kirkham Grammar School. He joined Fylde last season and showed his potential with a string of impressive performances for the Hawks. He has become a first-choice centre in this campaign.

Scrum-half Greg Nicholls is another former mini-junior and who went on to become a full-time professional with Bristol, London Welsh and Plymouth Albion.

Prop Jonny Wild is yet another former mini-junior who has played most of his senior rugby with Fylde

Chairman of rugby Roger Banks said: “We are delighted that these players have pledged their immediate rugby futures to Fylde.

“The group encompasses both senior players with Premiership and Championship experience as well as young, local talent. The depth of the squad is vital in National One.

“We don’t have the player budget many other clubs in our division have but these players illustrate the talent in the squad. We’re talking to all members of the current squad and looking for new recruits. Other names will be announced in due course.”