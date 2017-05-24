Fylde boost pack power with two signings

Fylde RFC have continued to boost their squad for the 2017-18 season by announcing two new signings, forwards Olli Parkinson and Adam McCarthy.

Parkinson, a second row, joins the club from Macclesfield, where he spent last season.

He is a product of the Sedgley Park development system, went on to play for the North Under-18 squad and made his debut in Sedgley’s National One team in 2011-12.

He attended Myerscough College before moving on to Bath University, where he featured in their first team and earned representative honours for British Colleges. He also played for Sale Jets U20s.

He returned to the North West to rejoin Sedgley Park and became a fixture in the second row in 2014-15. He had a brief spell on loan at Championship club Rotherham Titans before joining Macclesfield last season. He made 25 appearances in their relegation campaign and has played more than 50 in the National League.

Flanker McCarthy learned his rugby at Glossop mini-juniors before joining Myerscough College’s rugby academy.

He also moved on to Bath University and worked his way into their first team. He was man of the match in the national universities final, which Bath lost to Hartpury College.

McCarthy earned representative honours for Lancashire at U17, 18 and 20 levels. He has also played for Sale Jets.

McCarthy said: “ It will be a big step up moving into the National league from Bath University. However, it’s an exciting move to progress my development as a player.”

Fylde head coach Warren Spragg said: “ Olli comes with a lot of experience for a young player and has the motivation to compete at the highest level possible. He’s found it difficult to leave Macclesfield, who were very keen to keep hold of him, so I am happy that he believes Fylde is the best place to challenge himself as a player.

“Adam has played consistently well for Bath University for the past few seasons as well as being part of their successful sevens squad.

“He is very fast, aggressive, energetic, and competitive. I am sure that he will add an extra dimension to what is a very competitive group of young back row forwards at the club.

“We are making ground in terms of completing the squad for next season and I am excited about the response I have had from players about the vision for the club.