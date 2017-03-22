Fylde cast net wide in search for head coach

Fylde RFC are to advertise for a new head coach to replace Paul Arnold.

Player-coach Arnold shocked the club last week by announcing he is to stand down at the end of the season.

While Arnold himself was promoted from within and the Woodlands club has not ruled out another internal appointment, the decision to advertise shows the National One club is prepared to cast its net wider to find the best candidate.

The job description will insist that the new coach perseveres with the brand of open, running rugby for which the club has become renowned in recent years.

The club’s new chairman of rugby Roger Banks said: “The club is keen to appoint a new head coach who can continue the club’s open and attacking style of rugby and maintain our position in the third tier of English rugby.

“Given the importance of the role, it is right that we invite applications internally and externally to ensure we get the right person to take the club forward.”

The club also states that this part-time role will suit an established and experienced coach.

A deadline of April 7 has been set for applications.