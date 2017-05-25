Fylde RFC fixtures for 2017-18 revealed

Fylde face two newcomers to National One in the early weeks of the 2017-18 campaign.

Their first away game is against National Two North champions Caldy, followed by a visit to the Woodlands from south London club Old Elthamians, newly promoted from National Two South.

The season begins at home to Cambridge, who did the double over Fylde last term, scoring 82 points.

SEPTEMBER

2 CAMBRIDGE (h)

9 Caldy (a)

16 OLD ELTHAMIANS (h)

23 Plymouth A (a)

30 ROSSLYN PARK (h)

OCTOBER

7 Ampthill & D (a)

14 COVENTRY (h)

21 Hull Ionians (a)

28 BIRMINGHsAM MOSELEY (h)

NOVEMBER

4 Old Albanian (a)

11 BLACKHEATH (h)

25 Esher (a)

DECEMBER

2 BISHOPS STORTFORD (h)

9 DARLINGTON MP (h)

16 Loughborough Students (a)

23 CALDY (h)

JANUARY

6 Old Elthamians (a)

13 PLYMOUTH A (h)

20 Rosslyn Park (a)

27 AMPTHILL & D (h)

FEBRUARY

3 Coventry (a)

10 HULL IONIANS (h)

17 Birmingham Moseley (a)

MARCH

3 OLD ALBANIAN (h)

10 Blackheath (a)

24 ESHER (h)

APRIL

7 Bishops Stortford (a)

14 Darlington MP (a)

21 LOUGHBOROUGH S (h)

28 Cambridge (a)