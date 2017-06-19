Fylde sign outside back Hadfield

Fylde RFC have signed Cumbrian winger or centre Henry Hadfield.

The 21-year-old is a product of Ullswater Community College and Penrith RUFC and has had a season and a half with Tynedale in National Two (North).

He initially came to the attention of the Fylde coaches while he was a student at Myerscough College, being a team-mate and friend of fellow new Fylde recruit Adam McCarthy.

Both had brief spells at Salford Red Devils Academy, represented Lancashire Under-20s and have appeared for Sale Jets.

Henry was also a member of the North U20s and England Colleges squads.

He made his National League debut for Tynedale in September 2015 and went on to make 25 senior appearances, scoring six tries.

His performances last season earned him a place in the National Two (North) team of the season.

Hadfield is the third Cumbrian to join Fylde this summer, following prop Mark Irving and backrow/lock Harlan Corrie.

Head coach Warren Spragg said: “I’ve coached Henry at Myerscough, Lancashire 20s and Sale Jets, and his competitive nature is something that has always stood out for me.

“He will bring a real edge in terms of physicality and I’m looking forward to him pushing the other outside backs for a starting shirt.”

Hadfield said: “I’m really pleased to be moving to Fylde. I’m just excited about being involved in the set-up and keen to crack on and play the best rugby I can.”