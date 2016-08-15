Win special Brett Ormerod testimonial memorabilia

The Brett Ormerod testimonial spectacular at AFC Fylde’s brand new Mill Farm stadium is approaching fast and we have a fantastic competition tied to the August 28 event.

A special range of merchandise has been produced by local company Fansown to commemorate the great occasion and we have some to give away to a lucky winner.

Besides a high-definition testimonial scarf, Fansown have also produced limited edition box sets of enamel badges.

Only 215 are to be issued, one for each of striker Ormerod’s Football League appearances for Blackpool, so they are sure to become collectors’ items.

Each set is individually numbered and comes complete with a certificate signed by Ormerod himself.

Fansown have agreed to donate one of the most coveted sets, number 10 (Brett’s shirt number with the Seasiders) as our star prize.

Our competition winner will also receive a HD scarf and signed certificate.

This merchandise to treasure is also available online at www.fansownltd.co.uk

Ormerod had agreed that proceeds from merchandise sales should go to the Gary Parkinson Trust.

To have a chance of winning this great prize, simply answer to the following question.

Question: Brett Ormerod’s winning goal in the 2010 play-off final clinched Blackpool’s place in the Premier League. Who were their opponents at Wembley?

Email your answer to The Gazette’s sports department at tango@blackpoolgazette.co.uk. And please include your name, full address and a daytime contact number.

Entries must reach us by Friday, August 19.