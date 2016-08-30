Aliens and underpants take over The Grand

Blackpool is all set for a world premier at The Grand Theatre this week – and it’s pants.

Underpants, to be exact.

Because Aliens Love Underpants. And they’re coming to The Grand to tell their zany and hilarious tale based on the best-selling children’s book of the same name.

The book is being brought to life on stage for the very first time.

Just remember: aliens love underpants of every shape and size, but there are no underpants in space so here’s a big surprise!

With stunning effects, madcap action, original music – and lots of aliens of course – this production based on the Claire Freedman and Ben Cort book should be a delight for the whole family.

The Big Wooden Horse and Nick Brooke production has a two-day run at The Grand, on Friday and Saturday.

Shows are at 1.30pm on Friday, and 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

Tickets are priced at £15 each. Call (01253) 290190 for details.