Comedian Chris will bring laughs to Lowther

Comedian Chris Ramsey has announced a UK tour in 2017, including a date at Lowther Pavilion with tickets going on sale today.

Over the past few years, the Geordie comic has built up a huge following with appearances on comedy panel shows such as Mock the Week, 8 Out of 10 Cats and Celebrity Juice, where he’s become somewhat of a regular.

The 30-year-old also appeared alongside Vic Reeves in sitcom Hebburn, which drew over 2 million viewers when it aired back in 2012.

Due to his popularity, Ramsey has now been chosen to front a unique and high energy comedy entertainment 8 part series for Comedy Central UK in January 2017, with the working title, ‘Feed Chris Ramsey’.

Earlier this year, he hit the headlines when he was arrested in his underpants, something that turned out to be a rather unfortunate case of mistaken identity, and a story that I imagine will be retold rather hilariously during this tour.

Demand for tickets to the show on Thursday, April 6 is expected to be high. They’ll be priced at £20.50 and available on 01253 794221.