FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Five star ratings for Fylde

Here are all the Five star ratings in the Fylde.
Abbeyfield Society Ltd, 1 Park Avenue, Lytham St Annes
Abbeyfield Society Ltd, 32-34 Cecil Street, Lytham St Annes
Ad Astra Guesthouse, 39 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes
Ainsworth’s Farm Shop, Mythop Road, Weeton With Preese
AKS, Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
AKS Junior School, Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Aldi Supermarkets, 353 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
Alices Tea Rooms, 25 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Alistre Lodge, 69 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
Anatolia, 14 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
Anji Law Ice Queens Ice Cream
Ansdell County Primary School, Lansdowne Road, Lytham St. Annes
Antons Cafe Bar, 9 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
Atlas, 8 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes
B & M Retail Ltd, 63 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
B & Q Cafe, Whitehills Retail Park, Preston New Road,
BAE Nursery, Rake Lane, Bryning With Warton
Baked 2 Day, 18 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Bamber’s Greengrocers, 150 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Bar Veritas, 2 Pleasant Street, Lytham St Annes
Barnacle Bills, 8 Kirkham Road, Freckleton
Bedford Hotel (LSA) LTD, 307-311 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Bell & Bottle, Blackpool Road, Newton
Bellingham Rest Home, 47 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Bennetts of Ansdell, 32 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Berties, 93 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Bistro St Annes, 22-24 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes
Bite Club, Blue Moon, 13 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes
Boaters Kiosk, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Book Bean & Ice Cream, 61 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Bosco Restaurants Ltd, 3 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes
BP Skippool Service Station, Mains Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Bridge Court Stores, 4/5 Saltcotes Road, Lytham St. Annes
Brooklands House Rest Home, 3 Woodville Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Burtonis Cakes, Ribby Road, Wrea Green
Butty’s, 5 Moorland Road, Lytham St Annes
C & A Catering, Care and Management Services, Cafe Whitmore, Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh
Cakes at Rachels, Cameo Luncheon Club, Church Road, Lytham
Camerons Catering, Catch Fish Bar & Cafe, 105 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes
Chaseside Rest Home, St. Georges Square, Lytham St. Annes
Chu’s Chinese Restaurant, 11 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Clifton County Primary, Clitheroe Road, Lytham St. Annes
Clifton Hospital, Pershore Road, Lytham St. Annes
Clifton Lodge Nursery, 228 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Clockhouse Cafe, 67 St Annes Road West, St Annes.
Coach and Horses, Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Coast Riders Cafe (Wimbourne Leisure Centre) Wimbourne Leisure Centre Cropper Road
Co-operative, 67 Chain Lane, Staining
Co-operatives, 64 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Cornerstones, 17 Mythop Road, Lytham St Annes
Costa, 7-9 Park Street, Lytham St Annes.
County Hotel, Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Crave, 109 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Cricketers Cafe Occasions Catering St Annes Cricket Club, Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes
Crofts Newsagents, 101 Warton Street, Lytham St Annes
Cross and Passion Convent, 19 East Beach, Lytham St. Annes
Crumbs, 191 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes
Cumbria Hotel, 41 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes
Dahlias Restaurant Ltd, Cropper Road, Blackpool
Dawsons, 4-6 Freckleton Street, Kirkham
Dizzy Ducks Tea Rooms, 1 Station Road, Ribby With Wrea
Dragon Inn, 103 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes
Dragon Palace, 129 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, 88 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Elbournes Tea Emporium, 9C Park Road, Lytham St. Annes
Elsinghurst Hotel, 34 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes
Fairhaven Golf Club, Oakwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes
Fairhaven Lake Cafe, Inner Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Fairmile Hotel, 9 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
Fancy That, 53 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Five Star Chinese Takeaway, 43 Trent Street, Lytham St Annes
Flapjacks, 20 Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Food for Thought - Lytham 6th Form College, Church Road, St Annes
Foodfest, 48 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Fox’s Biscuits (Canteen), Whitworth Street, Wesham
Freckleton C of E School, School Lane, Freckleton
Freedom House (Flying Start Nursery), Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes
Fresh First Ltd (Subway), 2-6 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Funtastic Play, Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes
Fylde Day Services, Marquis Street, Kirkham
Fylde Foodbank, Church Road, St Annes
Fylde Meats, 59 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
G C Cakes, 16 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes
Godmothers Pizza
Golden Dragon, Mill Lane, Staining
Gourmet Bakes
Gran-Grans Kitchen
Great Hall of Mains, 86 Mains Lane, Singleton
Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes
Green’s Bistro, 3 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Greens Delicatessen, 10 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Greggs, 72a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Grunty’s Day Care Nursery, Staining Road, Blackpool
Hand and Dagger, Treales Road, Salwick
Hannahs Country Kitchen
Hansel & Gretel’s, 73 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Harrisons Bar, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea
Hedges House Rest Home, 37-39 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Heyhouses Endowed, Clarendon Road North, Lytham St. Annes
Heyhouses Infant School, St. Annes Road East, Lytham St. Annes
High Class Caterers
Highleys of Lytham, 65 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Holland & Barrett, 51 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Holy Family RC Primary School, Lytham Road, Warton
Home Bargains, St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes
Home Caterer Mrs Margaret Robertson
Imli, 33 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Inspire North Lancs
J P’s Coffee House, 11 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Jan’s Plaice, Bambers Lane, Westby With Plumptons
Jenkinson’s Bistro, 5 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Jennies Cafe, Blackpool Road, Clifton
Just For You. Fancy Cakes
Just Like Nanas
Kaos Adventure Ltd, Preston Road, Lytham
KHT Kastles
Kirkgate Cafe, Kirkgate, Kirkham
Kirkham & Wesham Primary, Nelson Street, Kirkham
Kirkham Carr Hill High School, 11-18 Royal Avenue, Kirkham
Kirkham Conservative Club, Ribby Road, Kirkham
Kirkham Grammar School, Ribby Road, Kirkham
Kirkham Pear Tree School, Station Road, Kirkham
Kirkham Prison (Farm Shop), Freckleton Road, Kirkham
Kitchen Foods
Lake View Rest Home, 10-12 Lake Road, Lytham St Annes
Lanigan’s Ltd, 74 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Le Roti, 12a Park Street, Lytham St Annes
Learning Tree, Whitehills Drive, Westby With Plumptons
Lee Garden chinese (Takeaway), 107 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Lidl Uk Limited, Preston Road, Lytham St Annes
Lilliputs Nursery, Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Lindum Hotel, 63-67 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Links View Mature Living, Frobisher Drive, Lytham St Annes
Lorenzos Restaurant, 1a Preston New Road, Freckleton
Lou-Shang, 39-41 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Lowther Gardens Cafe, West Beach, Lytham St Annes
LSA Technology & Performing Arts College, Worsley Road, Lytham St. Annes
Lucky House, 1 Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Lytham C of E Primary School, Park View Road, Lytham St Annes
Lytham Cakes
Lytham Catholic Club, North Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes
Lytham Court Nusing Care Home, 2-3 Lowther Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Lytham ex-service and social club, Chapel Street, Lytham St. Annes
Lytham Fish & Chips, 4 Station Road, Lytham St Annes
Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, Ballam Road, Lytham St. Annes
Lytham Hall Park School, South Park, Lytham St. Annes
Lytham Hall Tea Room, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes
Lytham Quality Pies, 24 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Ma Baker, Preston New Road, Westby With Plumptons
Margherita 27 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Marks and Spencer Simply Foods, 331-333 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St. Annes
Martindale
Mayfield Primary School, St Leonards Road East, Lytham St Annes
Maymans, 57 Poulton Street, Kirkham
McDonalds, Boundary Road, Lytham St. Annes
Mcdonalds Restaurants PLC, Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes
Medlar With Wesham CofE School, Garstang Road North, Wesham
Megabites Catering Ltd, 15 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons
Mill Farm - Bradleys Sports Bar & Aroma Cafe, Coronation Way, Wesham. Lancashire.
Mims, 37 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Mode, 45 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Moghul Tandoori, 12 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes
Molloy Tea Rooms, 79 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Monterey Beach Hotel, 20-22 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Mooch 1Ltd, 13- 15 Garden Street, St Annes
Morrisons Supermarket Plc, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool
Mrs Pawson
Naze Lane Chippy, 23 Naze Lane, Freckleton
New Market Cafe, 32 St. Georges Road, Lytham St. Annes
New Thursby, 604 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
Newfield Lodge Nursing Home, 93-99 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Newton Blue Coat School, School Lane, Newton
Newton Hall Country Club, 106 Staining Road, Staining
Newton Hall Fish & Chip Shop, Staining Road, Blackpool
Newton Hall Grocery Store, Staining Road, Staining
Newton Village Office, Bryning Lane, Newton
Nom Nom, 24 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Northolme, 4 Woodville Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Number Fifteen, 42 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Old Vicarage Rest Home, Naze Lane, Freckleton
Olivers, 125 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
One Stop, 140 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Only Foods and Sauces, 25 Naze Lane, Freckleton
Orchard Tea Rooms, 16 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes
Ormerod Home Trust Ltd, 2 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes
Our lady Star Of The Sea Catholic School & Nursery, 54 Kenilworth Road, Lytham St Annes
Outside Inn, Hallam Way, Westby With Plumptons
Papa Johns, 28 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Papa Johns, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea
Park View 4 U, Park View Road, Lytham. Lancashire.
Peking Express, 190 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes
Pied Piper, Peel Road, Blackpool
Pink Vanilla Patisserie
Pizza Express, 82 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Porritt House, 13 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes
Porters Fine Foods Ltd
Portofino Restaurant, Henry Street, Lytham St. Annes
PoundBakery, 58 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Priory Court Nursing Home, 51 Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes
Pudding and Pie Cafe, 16 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Queen’s Arms, 7 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Queens Hotel, Central Beach, Lytham St. Annes
Ribble Cruising Club, Central Beach, Lytham St Annes
Ribby with Wrea C of E School, Dubside, Wrea Green
Richard Peck House, 1 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes
River Wyre Camp Clubhouse, 30 Mains Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Riverside Rest Home, 17 West Beach, Lytham St Annes
Roasties, 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Rosewood Lodge, 491 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
Royal Care Home, 16-18 York Road, Lytham St Annes
Royal Lytham-Sodexho, Links Gate, Lytham St Annes
Royal Oak, 14 Garstang Road South, Medlar With Wesham
Sainsbury’s Supermarket Ltd, St. Andrews Road North, Lytham St. Annes
Sayers, 34 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Scarlet Maddison Cakes
Scrumptious Muffins
Seacroft Hotel, 5 East Bank Road, Lytham St Annes
Seasons, 10 Station Road, Lytham St Annes
Seniors Fish Bar and Grill, 95-97 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes
Serco Staff Restaurant, Ballam Road
Shell Garage, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St. Annes
Shell Singleton Crossroads, Garstang Road East, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Shepherd Lodge Nusery, 166 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
Showfoods Ltd
Silverdawn Day Nursery, 23 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Simply Food 4U
Singleton Primary School, Church Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Sir Drakes Coffee Shop, Staining Road, Blackpool
Smart Coffee
Smithy Farm Shop, Fleetwood Road, Esprick
So Feed Me
Sophie’s Cupcakes
Spago, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Spar, 20 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes
Spar - Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green
St Annes Baptist Church, 112 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
St Annes Ex Serviceman’s Club, 22 Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes
St Annes Tennis Club, Avondale Road, Lytham St. Annes
St Annes Urban Arts Studio, 11-12 Whiteside Buildings, Back St Annes Road West
St Bedes High School, Talbot Road, Lytham St Annes
St Josephs RC Primary School, Garstang Road North, Medlar With Wesham
St Michael’s Primary School, School Lane, Kirkham
St Peters Primary School, Norfolk Road, Lytham St. Annes
St Thomas Parish & Community Centre, St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes
St Thomas Primary School, St. Thomas Road, Lytham St. Annes
St. Georges Nursing Home, 2 Marine Drive, Lytham St Annes
Staining C of E School, Staining Road, Blackpool
Starbucks, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea
Starr Hills Methodist Home, 18 Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes
Stepping Stones, 76 Marsden Street, Kirkham
Strathmore Hotel, 305 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Street Trader (Mother Hubbards)
Street Trader (Taylors Ices)
Street Trader Bob’s Snack Bar, Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes
Street Trader Brian’s Ices
Street Trader Caffeine Rush
Street Trader Sweet Pancakes and Chocolate Treats
Street Trader The Mini Coffee Company
Street Trader Warbys
Street Trader Waynes Hatch, Whitehill Business Park, Blackpool
Strike Lane Primary School, Strike Lane, Freckleton
Subway, 90 Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes
Subway, 95-105 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Sugar and Lace Bakery
Summerfield Nursery, 76 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
Sunny Beach Day Nursery, 19-33 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Sweet Memories, 50-52 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Tesco Express, 62 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Tesco Express, 39-41 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Tesco Express, 196-198 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes
Tesco Express, 94-98 Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes
The Anchorage, 46-48 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes
The Beach Terrace Cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
The Birley Arms Ltd, Bryning Lane, Bryning With Warton
The Boot and Shoe, Beech Road, Elswick
The Breverton, 64 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes
The Chattery Cafe, 62a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Claremont, 1 Derbe Road Lytham St Annes
The Coffee Bean, 77 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Deckhouse The Doughnut and The Sundae Bar, St Anne’s Pier, South Promenade
The Gaydon Hotel, 33 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes
The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green
The Harty Food Company
The Health Bar, Unit 2 Tudor Building, South Westby Street
The Hotel, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea
The Ice Cream Kiosk, Inner Promenade, St Annes
The Lancashire Hog Roasting Co., 15 Arkwright Court, Fylde Industrial Estate
The Lord Derby, St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
The Manse Nursing Home, Kirkgate, Kirkham
The Millers Arms, The Village, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
The Mulberry Bakery
The Olive Tree Brasserie, 29 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
The Pavilion, St Georges Road, Lytham St Annes
The Plough Inn, Chain Lane, Staining
The Queensway, Blackpool Road North, Lytham St. Annes
The Quirky Tea Rooms, 22 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
The Restaurant & Tapas Bar, Ribby Road, Wrea Green
The Richmond Hotel, 21 Richmond Road, Lytham St Annes
The Rooms, 35 Church Road, Lytham
The Sarni Bar
The Ship and Royal, 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Sweetie Shoppe of Lytham, 17 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Taps, 12 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes
The Tasty Cheese Shop, 85a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Tea Room at Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green
The Townhouse, St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
The Trawl Boat Inn, 36-38 Wood Street, Lytham St. Annes
The Victoria Hotel, Church Road, St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes
The Vinyl Groove Cafe Ltd, 2 Queen Street, Lytham St Annes
The Zen Restaurant, 32-34 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Thistleton Lodge, Fleetwood Road, Thistleton
Thornhill & Gibson, 2 Cross Street, Lytham St Annes
Three Fishes, 26 Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes
Tiggis, 23 Wood Street, Lytham St. Annes
Toby Carvery Salters Wharf, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes
Travelodge Hotels Limited, 329-335 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Anne’s
Treales School, Church Road, Treales
Treats
Treetots Ltd, Freckleton Road, Kirkham
Upper Crust Bakery, 8 Station Road, Lytham St Annes
Vanilla Artisan Bakery Ltd, 7 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
Watersedge Cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes
Weeton St Michaels C of E School, Church Road, Weeton
Wentworth House Rest Home, 283 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
West Coast Cafe, South Promenade, St Annes
Westholme Service Station (Greggs), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton
Westholme Service Station (Subway), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton
Whelans, 26 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Whelans (Warton), 150c Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Willows Rc Primary School, Victoria Road, Kirkham
Windy Harbour Fish & Chip shop, Windy Harbour Road, Little Eccleston With Larbeck
Windy Harbour Supermarket, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Windy Harbour Yacht Club, Poolfoot Lane, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool
Wow Cake Company Limited, 23 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons
Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, Ribby With Wrea
WRVS, Roseacre Road, Elswick
Zeko’s, 9a Park Road, Lytham St Annes
