FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Five star ratings for Fylde

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

0
Have your say

Here are all the Five star ratings in the Fylde.

Abbeyfield Society Ltd, 1 Park Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Abbeyfield Society Ltd, 32-34 Cecil Street, Lytham St Annes

Ad Astra Guesthouse, 39 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes

Ainsworth’s Farm Shop, Mythop Road, Weeton With Preese

AKS, Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

AKS Junior School, Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Aldi Supermarkets, 353 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

Alices Tea Rooms, 25 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Alistre Lodge, 69 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

Anatolia, 14 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Anji Law Ice Queens Ice Cream

Ansdell County Primary School, Lansdowne Road, Lytham St. Annes

Antons Cafe Bar, 9 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Atlas, 8 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes

B & M Retail Ltd, 63 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

B & Q Cafe, Whitehills Retail Park, Preston New Road,

BAE Nursery, Rake Lane, Bryning With Warton

Baked 2 Day, 18 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Bamber’s Greengrocers, 150 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Bar Veritas, 2 Pleasant Street, Lytham St Annes

Barnacle Bills, 8 Kirkham Road, Freckleton

Bedford Hotel (LSA) LTD, 307-311 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Bell & Bottle, Blackpool Road, Newton

Bellingham Rest Home, 47 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Bennetts of Ansdell, 32 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Berties, 93 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Bistro St Annes, 22-24 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes

Bite Club, Blue Moon, 13 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes

Boaters Kiosk, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Book Bean & Ice Cream, 61 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Bosco Restaurants Ltd, 3 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes

BP Skippool Service Station, Mains Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Bridge Court Stores, 4/5 Saltcotes Road, Lytham St. Annes

Brooklands House Rest Home, 3 Woodville Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Burtonis Cakes, Ribby Road, Wrea Green

Butty’s, 5 Moorland Road, Lytham St Annes

C & A Catering, Care and Management Services, Cafe Whitmore, Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh

Cakes at Rachels, Cameo Luncheon Club, Church Road, Lytham

Camerons Catering, Catch Fish Bar & Cafe, 105 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes

Chaseside Rest Home, St. Georges Square, Lytham St. Annes

Chu’s Chinese Restaurant, 11 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Clifton County Primary, Clitheroe Road, Lytham St. Annes

Clifton Hospital, Pershore Road, Lytham St. Annes

Clifton Lodge Nursery, 228 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Clockhouse Cafe, 67 St Annes Road West, St Annes.

Coach and Horses, Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Coast Riders Cafe (Wimbourne Leisure Centre) Wimbourne Leisure Centre Cropper Road

Co-operative, 67 Chain Lane, Staining

Co-operatives, 64 Lytham Road, Freckleton

Cornerstones, 17 Mythop Road, Lytham St Annes

Costa, 7-9 Park Street, Lytham St Annes.

County Hotel, Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Crave, 109 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Cricketers Cafe Occasions Catering St Annes Cricket Club, Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes

Crofts Newsagents, 101 Warton Street, Lytham St Annes

Cross and Passion Convent, 19 East Beach, Lytham St. Annes

Crumbs, 191 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes

Cumbria Hotel, 41 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes

Dahlias Restaurant Ltd, Cropper Road, Blackpool

Dawsons, 4-6 Freckleton Street, Kirkham

Dizzy Ducks Tea Rooms, 1 Station Road, Ribby With Wrea

Dragon Inn, 103 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes

Dragon Palace, 129 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Eighty Eight Chinese Restaurant, 88 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Elbournes Tea Emporium, 9C Park Road, Lytham St. Annes

Elsinghurst Hotel, 34 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes

Fairhaven Golf Club, Oakwood Avenue, Lytham St Annes

Fairhaven Lake Cafe, Inner Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Fairmile Hotel, 9 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

Fancy That, 53 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Five Star Chinese Takeaway, 43 Trent Street, Lytham St Annes

Flapjacks, 20 Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Food for Thought - Lytham 6th Form College, Church Road, St Annes

Foodfest, 48 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

Fox’s Biscuits (Canteen), Whitworth Street, Wesham

Freckleton C of E School, School Lane, Freckleton

Freedom House (Flying Start Nursery), Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes

Fresh First Ltd (Subway), 2-6 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Funtastic Play, Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes

Fylde Day Services, Marquis Street, Kirkham

Fylde Foodbank, Church Road, St Annes

Fylde Meats, 59 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

G C Cakes, 16 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes

Godmothers Pizza

Golden Dragon, Mill Lane, Staining

Gourmet Bakes

Gran-Grans Kitchen

Great Hall of Mains, 86 Mains Lane, Singleton

Greenhalgh’s Craft Bakery Ltd, Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes

Green’s Bistro, 3 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Greens Delicatessen, 10 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Greggs, 72a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Grunty’s Day Care Nursery, Staining Road, Blackpool

Hand and Dagger, Treales Road, Salwick

Hannahs Country Kitchen

Hansel & Gretel’s, 73 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Harrisons Bar, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea

Hedges House Rest Home, 37-39 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes

Heyhouses Endowed, Clarendon Road North, Lytham St. Annes

Heyhouses Infant School, St. Annes Road East, Lytham St. Annes

High Class Caterers

Highleys of Lytham, 65 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Holland & Barrett, 51 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Holy Family RC Primary School, Lytham Road, Warton

Home Bargains, St. Annes Road West, Lytham St. Annes

Home Caterer Mrs Margaret Robertson

Imli, 33 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Inspire North Lancs

J P’s Coffee House, 11 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Jan’s Plaice, Bambers Lane, Westby With Plumptons

Jenkinson’s Bistro, 5 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Jennies Cafe, Blackpool Road, Clifton

Just For You. Fancy Cakes

Just Like Nanas

Kaos Adventure Ltd, Preston Road, Lytham

KHT Kastles

Kirkgate Cafe, Kirkgate, Kirkham

Kirkham & Wesham Primary, Nelson Street, Kirkham

Kirkham Carr Hill High School, 11-18 Royal Avenue, Kirkham

Kirkham Conservative Club, Ribby Road, Kirkham

Kirkham Grammar School, Ribby Road, Kirkham

Kirkham Pear Tree School, Station Road, Kirkham

Kirkham Prison (Farm Shop), Freckleton Road, Kirkham

Kitchen Foods

Lake View Rest Home, 10-12 Lake Road, Lytham St Annes

Lanigan’s Ltd, 74 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Le Roti, 12a Park Street, Lytham St Annes

Learning Tree, Whitehills Drive, Westby With Plumptons

Lee Garden chinese (Takeaway), 107 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Lidl Uk Limited, Preston Road, Lytham St Annes

Lilliputs Nursery, Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Lindum Hotel, 63-67 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Links View Mature Living, Frobisher Drive, Lytham St Annes

Lorenzos Restaurant, 1a Preston New Road, Freckleton

Lou-Shang, 39-41 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Lowther Gardens Cafe, West Beach, Lytham St Annes

LSA Technology & Performing Arts College, Worsley Road, Lytham St. Annes

Lucky House, 1 Preston Old Road, Freckleton

Lytham C of E Primary School, Park View Road, Lytham St Annes

Lytham Cakes

Lytham Catholic Club, North Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes

Lytham Court Nusing Care Home, 2-3 Lowther Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Lytham ex-service and social club, Chapel Street, Lytham St. Annes

Lytham Fish & Chips, 4 Station Road, Lytham St Annes

Lytham Green Drive Golf Club, Ballam Road, Lytham St. Annes

Lytham Hall Park School, South Park, Lytham St. Annes

Lytham Hall Tea Room, Ballam Road, Lytham St Annes

Lytham Quality Pies, 24 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Ma Baker, Preston New Road, Westby With Plumptons

Margherita 27 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Marks and Spencer Simply Foods, 331-333 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St. Annes

Martindale

Mayfield Primary School, St Leonards Road East, Lytham St Annes

Maymans, 57 Poulton Street, Kirkham

McDonalds, Boundary Road, Lytham St. Annes

Mcdonalds Restaurants PLC, Amy Johnson Way, Lytham St Annes

Medlar With Wesham CofE School, Garstang Road North, Wesham

Megabites Catering Ltd, 15 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons

Mill Farm - Bradleys Sports Bar & Aroma Cafe, Coronation Way, Wesham. Lancashire.

Mims, 37 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Mode, 45 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Moghul Tandoori, 12 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes

Molloy Tea Rooms, 79 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Monterey Beach Hotel, 20-22 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Mooch 1Ltd, 13- 15 Garden Street, St Annes

Morrisons Supermarket Plc, Amy Johnson Way, Blackpool

Mrs Pawson

Naze Lane Chippy, 23 Naze Lane, Freckleton

New Market Cafe, 32 St. Georges Road, Lytham St. Annes

New Thursby, 604 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

Newfield Lodge Nursing Home, 93-99 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

Newton Blue Coat School, School Lane, Newton

Newton Hall Country Club, 106 Staining Road, Staining

Newton Hall Fish & Chip Shop, Staining Road, Blackpool

Newton Hall Grocery Store, Staining Road, Staining

Newton Village Office, Bryning Lane, Newton

Nom Nom, 24 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Northolme, 4 Woodville Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Number Fifteen, 42 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Old Vicarage Rest Home, Naze Lane, Freckleton

Olivers, 125 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

One Stop, 140 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes

Only Foods and Sauces, 25 Naze Lane, Freckleton

Orchard Tea Rooms, 16 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes

Ormerod Home Trust Ltd, 2 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes

Our lady Star Of The Sea Catholic School & Nursery, 54 Kenilworth Road, Lytham St Annes

Outside Inn, Hallam Way, Westby With Plumptons

Papa Johns, 28 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Papa Johns, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea

Park View 4 U, Park View Road, Lytham. Lancashire.

Peking Express, 190 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes

Pied Piper, Peel Road, Blackpool

Pink Vanilla Patisserie

Pizza Express, 82 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Porritt House, 13 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes

Porters Fine Foods Ltd

Portofino Restaurant, Henry Street, Lytham St. Annes

PoundBakery, 58 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Priory Court Nursing Home, 51 Clifton Drive, Lytham St. Annes

Pudding and Pie Cafe, 16 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Queen’s Arms, 7 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Queens Hotel, Central Beach, Lytham St. Annes

Ribble Cruising Club, Central Beach, Lytham St Annes

Ribby with Wrea C of E School, Dubside, Wrea Green

Richard Peck House, 1 St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes

River Wyre Camp Clubhouse, 30 Mains Lane, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Riverside Rest Home, 17 West Beach, Lytham St Annes

Roasties, 15 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Rosewood Lodge, 491 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes

Royal Care Home, 16-18 York Road, Lytham St Annes

Royal Lytham-Sodexho, Links Gate, Lytham St Annes

Royal Oak, 14 Garstang Road South, Medlar With Wesham

Sainsbury’s Supermarket Ltd, St. Andrews Road North, Lytham St. Annes

Sayers, 34 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Scarlet Maddison Cakes

Scrumptious Muffins

Seacroft Hotel, 5 East Bank Road, Lytham St Annes

Seasons, 10 Station Road, Lytham St Annes

Seniors Fish Bar and Grill, 95-97 Clifton Street, Lytham St. Annes

Serco Staff Restaurant, Ballam Road

Shell Garage, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St. Annes

Shell Singleton Crossroads, Garstang Road East, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Shepherd Lodge Nusery, 166 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

Showfoods Ltd

Silverdawn Day Nursery, 23 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Simply Food 4U

Singleton Primary School, Church Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Sir Drakes Coffee Shop, Staining Road, Blackpool

Smart Coffee

Smithy Farm Shop, Fleetwood Road, Esprick

So Feed Me

Sophie’s Cupcakes

Spago, 7 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Spar, 20 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes

Spar - Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green

St Annes Baptist Church, 112 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes

St Annes Ex Serviceman’s Club, 22 Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes

St Annes Tennis Club, Avondale Road, Lytham St. Annes

St Annes Urban Arts Studio, 11-12 Whiteside Buildings, Back St Annes Road West

St Bedes High School, Talbot Road, Lytham St Annes

St Josephs RC Primary School, Garstang Road North, Medlar With Wesham

St Michael’s Primary School, School Lane, Kirkham

St Peters Primary School, Norfolk Road, Lytham St. Annes

St Thomas Parish & Community Centre, St Thomas Road, Lytham St Annes

St Thomas Primary School, St. Thomas Road, Lytham St. Annes

St. Georges Nursing Home, 2 Marine Drive, Lytham St Annes

Staining C of E School, Staining Road, Blackpool

Starbucks, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea

Starr Hills Methodist Home, 18 Ansdell Road South, Lytham St Annes

Stepping Stones, 76 Marsden Street, Kirkham

Strathmore Hotel, 305 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

Street Trader (Mother Hubbards)

Street Trader (Taylors Ices)

Street Trader Bob’s Snack Bar, Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes

Street Trader Brian’s Ices

Street Trader Caffeine Rush

Street Trader Sweet Pancakes and Chocolate Treats

Street Trader The Mini Coffee Company

Street Trader Warbys

Street Trader Waynes Hatch, Whitehill Business Park, Blackpool

Strike Lane Primary School, Strike Lane, Freckleton

Subway, 90 Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes

Subway, 95-105 Poulton Street, Kirkham

Sugar and Lace Bakery

Summerfield Nursery, 76 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

Sunny Beach Day Nursery, 19-33 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Sweet Memories, 50-52 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Tesco Express, 62 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Tesco Express, 39-41 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

Tesco Express, 196-198 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes

Tesco Express, 94-98 Kilnhouse Lane, Lytham St Annes

The Anchorage, 46-48 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes

The Beach Terrace Cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

The Birley Arms Ltd, Bryning Lane, Bryning With Warton

The Boot and Shoe, Beech Road, Elswick

The Breverton, 64 Orchard Road, Lytham St Annes

The Chattery Cafe, 62a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Claremont, 1 Derbe Road Lytham St Annes

The Coffee Bean, 77 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Deckhouse The Doughnut and The Sundae Bar, St Anne’s Pier, South Promenade

The Gaydon Hotel, 33 Derbe Road, Lytham St Annes

The Grapes, Station Road, Wrea Green

The Harty Food Company

The Health Bar, Unit 2 Tudor Building, South Westby Street

The Hotel, Ribby Road, Ribby With Wrea

The Ice Cream Kiosk, Inner Promenade, St Annes

The Lancashire Hog Roasting Co., 15 Arkwright Court, Fylde Industrial Estate

The Lord Derby, St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

The Manse Nursing Home, Kirkgate, Kirkham

The Millers Arms, The Village, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

The Mulberry Bakery

The Olive Tree Brasserie, 29 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

The Pavilion, St Georges Road, Lytham St Annes

The Plough Inn, Chain Lane, Staining

The Queensway, Blackpool Road North, Lytham St. Annes

The Quirky Tea Rooms, 22 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

The Restaurant & Tapas Bar, Ribby Road, Wrea Green

The Richmond Hotel, 21 Richmond Road, Lytham St Annes

The Rooms, 35 Church Road, Lytham

The Sarni Bar

The Ship and Royal, 91 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Sweetie Shoppe of Lytham, 17 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Taps, 12 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes

The Tasty Cheese Shop, 85a Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

The Tea Room at Ribby Hall Village, Ribby Road, Wrea Green

The Townhouse, St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes

The Trawl Boat Inn, 36-38 Wood Street, Lytham St. Annes

The Victoria Hotel, Church Road, St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes

The Vinyl Groove Cafe Ltd, 2 Queen Street, Lytham St Annes

The Zen Restaurant, 32-34 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes

Thistleton Lodge, Fleetwood Road, Thistleton

Thornhill & Gibson, 2 Cross Street, Lytham St Annes

Three Fishes, 26 Alexandra Road, Lytham St Annes

Tiggis, 23 Wood Street, Lytham St. Annes

Toby Carvery Salters Wharf, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes

Travelodge Hotels Limited, 329-335 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Anne’s

Treales School, Church Road, Treales

Treats

Treetots Ltd, Freckleton Road, Kirkham

Upper Crust Bakery, 8 Station Road, Lytham St Annes

Vanilla Artisan Bakery Ltd, 7 Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Watersedge Cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes

Weeton St Michaels C of E School, Church Road, Weeton

Wentworth House Rest Home, 283 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes

West Coast Cafe, South Promenade, St Annes

Westholme Service Station (Greggs), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton

Westholme Service Station (Subway), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton

Whelans, 26 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Whelans (Warton), 150c Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton

Willows Rc Primary School, Victoria Road, Kirkham

Windy Harbour Fish & Chip shop, Windy Harbour Road, Little Eccleston With Larbeck

Windy Harbour Supermarket, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

Windy Harbour Yacht Club, Poolfoot Lane, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde

World Horse Welfare, Preston New Road, Blackpool

Wow Cake Company Limited, 23 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons

Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, Ribby With Wrea

WRVS, Roseacre Road, Elswick

Zeko’s, 9a Park Road, Lytham St Annes

Back to the top of the page