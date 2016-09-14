FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Four star ratings for Fylde

Here are all the fours star ratings in the Fylde.
ACP Exra Club, Lansdowne Road, Lytham St Annes
Advanced Biotics Ltd, Boundary Road, Lytham
AFC Fylde Ltd, Bryning Lane, Warton
Ahmet’s Kebab House, 3a Henry Street, Lytham St Annes
Aldi Stores, Coronation Way, Kirkham
Ambiance, 3 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes
AndyMeatMan.co.uk Ltd, 25 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons
Annas Sandwich Shop, 23 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Ansdell Fisherie, 30 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Ansdell Institute and Social Club, Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Bakes & Cakes, 29 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Banthai Restaurant, 19 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes
Bar & Grill, Ribby Road, Wrea Green
Bargain Booze, 8 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes
Bargain Booze, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Best One, 2 Dock Road, Lytham.
Blackpool Wake Park, Ream Hills Farm, Mythop Road
Booths, Heyhouses Lane, Lytham St Annes
Bryning with Warton St Pauls Church of England School, Lytham Road, Warton
Buraq, 7 Blackpool Road, Kirkham
Burton House Stores, High Street, Elswick
Caesars, 1 Church Road, Lytham
Cafe on the Pier, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Cafe Pausa, Unit D Squires Gate Lane, Blackpool
Carriages cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes
Chadwick Hotel, 113-115 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Chequers Social Club, Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton
Chilli Hut, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Clifton Arms, 135 Lytham Road, Freckleton
Clifton Arms Hotel, West Beach, Lytham St. Annes
Coffee Republic, 19 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Co-operative, 76-78 Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham
Co-operatives, 4 Market Square, Kirkham
Croft House Rest Home, 26 Kirkham Road, Freckleton
Cuffe Catering, 243-245 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Delaheys Nursing Home, 215 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Derby Arms Treales Ltd, Church Road, Treales
Dine Contract catering (Kepak Ltd), St. Georges Park, Kirkham
E. H. Booth, Haven Road, Lytham St. Annes
Eagle & Child, Church Road, Treales Roseacre And Wharles
East Ocean Chinese Takeaway, 89 Poulton Street, Kirkham
Ego Restaurant, 5 Pleasant Street, Lytham St Annes
Emmas Sandwich Bar, 134 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Escape, 32 Poulton Street, Kirkham
ESS, Brunel Way, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial E
Fairhaven Hotel Lytham, 1 Marine Drive, Lytham St Annes
Forest Drive Day Nursery, Forest Drive, Lytham St Annes
Fosbrooke House, 8 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes
Freckleton Lodge Residential & Dementia Care Home, Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Freckleton Sports and Social Club, Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Fresh Cafe, 28 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Fylde Rugby Club, Blackpool Road, Lytham St Annes
Fylde Youth Zone, Chapel Walks, Kirkham
Giggles Nursery, Ballam Road, Lytham St. Annes
Gigli’s Pies Ltd, 132 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Grand Hotel, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Greek Flame Taverna, 13 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Greenhalgh Lodge Fishery, Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh
Haven Fish Restaurant, 1 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes
Headroomgate Nursing Home, 1 Oxford Road, Lytham St. Annes
Henrys Bar, 5 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes
Heyhouses C of E Nursery School Ltd, Clarendon Road North, Lytham St Annes.
Hollingworth Hotel, 303 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Howarth House Hotel Ltd, 315 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
ISS, Hewlett Packard, Shepherd Road
Jasons Fish and Chips, 9 Moorland Road, Lytham St Annes
Kembers & Cosmos Convenience Store, 120 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Kirkham & Wesham Cricket Club, Woodlands Avenue, Kirkham
Kirkham Kebab House, 12 Freckleton Street, Kirkham
Knights Retirement Home, 365-367 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
Londis, 51 Station Road, Kirkham
Londis, 8 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Lord Durham Care Homes
Lowther Pavilion, West Beach, Lytham St Annes
Lytham Cricket Club, Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes
Lytham Pantry, 31 North Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
McColls, 158 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Milbanke, 70 Station Road, Kirkham
Millon Takeaway, 26 Preston Old Road, Freckleton
Mohshina’s, 4 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes
Moor Villa Care Home, 53 Moor Street, Kirkham
Morrisons Supermarket, Mill Street, Kirkham
Naze Lane Stores, 29 Naze Lane, Freckleton
New City Chinese Takeaway, 5 Spring Gardens, Lytham St Annes
New Delhi Blackpool Ltd, 2 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes
Novello, 9 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Orathai Restaurant, 2 Station Road, Wrea Green
P & L Edwards, 194 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes
Phils Bakery, 20 Market Square, Lytham St Annes
Post Office Hotel, Freckleton Street, Kirkham
Prezzo, 18-20 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes
Railway Hotel, Station Road, Lytham St. Annes
Red Rose Restaurant, 8 Freckleton Street, Kirkham
Red Rose School, 28-30 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Redlands Rest Home, 44-46 Park Road, Lytham St Annes
Royal British Legion Club Ltd, 88 Mayfield Road, Lytham St Annes
Scrumptious III, 3 Preston Old Road, Clifton
Seafarers, 345 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Shillaylee, 27 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Ship Inn, Bunker Street, Freckleton
Si Lantro, 2a Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Singleton Stores, 10 Singleton Avenue, Lytham St Annes
Smithy Off Licence, Preston Old Road, Newton With Clifton
Spar, The Green, Wrea Green
Spindrift Care Home Ltd, 36-39 Cleveland Road, Lytham St. Annes
St Anne’s College Grammar School, 293 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
St Annes Cricket Club (Bar), Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes
St Annes District Club, 262 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
St Annes Fine Foods, 11 Garden Street, Lytham St Annes
St Annes Fish Restaurant, 41 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Stanley Arms, 8 Garstang Road South, Wesham
Station Tavern, Station Square, Lytham St. Annes
Stop ‘n’ Snack, 99 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Street Trader Bills Ices,
Street Trader Katie’s Smith,
Street Trader Waynes Hatch, Boundary Road, Lytham St. Annes
Strongs, 56 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Swan Hotel, 115 Poulton Street, Kirkham
T R Snape and Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton
Tangerine Holdings Limited (Canteen), Dock Road, Lytham St. Annes
Tesco, Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
The Angel Lounge, 17 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes
The Ashton Park Hotel, 318-328 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes
The Beach Kiosk (Lidstones), South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
The Belmar Nursing Home, 25 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes
The Best of David Prest
The Bilash, 19 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
The Blossoms, 1-3 Woodlands Road, Lytham St. Annes
The Expresso Bar, Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes
The Food Court, Unit 2 Whitehills Business Park, Brooklands Wasy
The Links Hotel, Heeley Road, Lytham St. Annes
The Mews Tea Rooms, 36 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
The Monarch Hotel, 29 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
The New Glendower Hotel, 32-36 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes
The Raj, 113 Lytham Road, Warton
The Red Fort Tandoori, 15 Park Street, Lytham St Annes
The Ship at Elswick, High Street, Elswick
The Villa, Moss Side Lane, Ribby With Wrea
The Villa Italian, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh
Thorougoods, 145 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Toast Cafe Bar & Grill St Annes and The Loft, 21-23 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes
Top House, 87 Freckleton Street, Kirkham
Townsend Garage, 184 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton
Treats of St Annes, 14 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes
Tudor House , 32 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes
Turkish Delight, 130 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Tutti Fruiti Vida Tapas & Bistro, 5 Church Road, Lytham
Villarose Rest Home, 256 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes
Vivs, 10 Kirkham Road, Freckleton
Wesham Fish and Chip Shop, 1 Garstang Road North, Wesham
Westholme, 24-28 Victoria Road, Lytham St Annes
Westholme Service Station, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton
Whispers Cafe Bar, 81 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Windy Harbour Cafe, Windy Harbour Road, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde
Wok’s Cooking, 1 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes
Woodys Coffee Shop, Mains Lan, Singleton
YMCA Fylde Coast, St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes
Yum Yum’s Cafe, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
Zest, 21 Market Square, Lytham St Annes
