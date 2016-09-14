FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Two star ratings for Fylde

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

Food Standards Agency, Food Hygiene Rating sticker.

0
Have your say

Here are all the Two star ratings in the Fylde.

Air Balloon, Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes

Aroma Lytham, Victoria Street, Lytham

Barrique, Market Square, Lytham St Annes

Claytons the Bakers, 10 Station Road, Kirkham

Co-operative, 99 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes

Co-operative Food, 25 Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton

Dobbies Garden World, Blackpool Road, Newton With Clifton

Eagle & Child, Weeton Village, Weeton

Fairhaven Lodge Care Home, 7-9 Fairhaven Road, Lytham St Annes

Gusto Restaurant and Bar, 5 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes

Inspired for You, Inspired Energy Plc, 11a Progress Business Park

Java, 1a Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes

Laleham Health & Beauty Ltd, Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh With Thistleton

Lane Ends Hotel, Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham

Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham St Annes

Pickles Delicatessen, 73 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes

Rathmore Residential Home, 3 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes

Rossendale Nursing Home, 96 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

St Ives Hotel, 7-9 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes

Stella Matutina Convient, 16 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes

The Co-operative Group Food Limited, 38-40 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes

The Health Bar St Annes, St. Albans Road, Lytham St. Annes

The Peking Inn, 16 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes

Back to the top of the page