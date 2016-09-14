FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Two star ratings for Fylde

Here are all the Two star ratings in the Fylde.
Air Balloon, Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes
Aroma Lytham, Victoria Street, Lytham
Barrique, Market Square, Lytham St Annes
Claytons the Bakers, 10 Station Road, Kirkham
Co-operative, 99 Headroomgate Road, Lytham St Annes
Co-operative Food, 25 Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton
Dobbies Garden World, Blackpool Road, Newton With Clifton
Eagle & Child, Weeton Village, Weeton
Fairhaven Lodge Care Home, 7-9 Fairhaven Road, Lytham St Annes
Gusto Restaurant and Bar, 5 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes
Inspired for You, Inspired Energy Plc, 11a Progress Business Park
Java, 1a Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes
Laleham Health & Beauty Ltd, Bradshaw Lane, Greenhalgh With Thistleton
Lane Ends Hotel, Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham
Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham St Annes
Pickles Delicatessen, 73 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes
Rathmore Residential Home, 3 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes
Rossendale Nursing Home, 96 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
St Ives Hotel, 7-9 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes
Stella Matutina Convient, 16 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes
The Co-operative Group Food Limited, 38-40 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes
The Health Bar St Annes, St. Albans Road, Lytham St. Annes
The Peking Inn, 16 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes
