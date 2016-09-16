High-flying Low Steppa brings the house down

It might be a case of “EZ-ee does it” at tomorrow’s Pier Jam closing party but it’s a returning headliner who’s hoping to really bring the ‘house’ down.

Low Steppa, real name Will Bailey, has established himself over the past few years as a pioneer of the bass house genre.

Playing music was never going to be enough for me, as much as I love deejaying. I always had to go the next step

His bootleg remix of Route 94’s number one smash My Love, gained a huge amount of popularity and has been viewed almost half a million times on Youtube.

Although he’s established himself as a DJ with residencies at clubs as massive as Sankey’s Ibiza, Low Steppa says that making music was always the natural progression: “I think it just kind of made sense from growing up watching my dad make music on an old Mac.

It’s been a very busy summer for the DJ with a number of high profile festival appearances, he said: “It’s been crazy and tiring! Wouldn’t change it though, it’s been really special. The V festivals were insane and Reading and Leeds. “Every show and festival this year has been special though. Really positive vibes all year.”

But it’s Pier Jam which is the penultimate date of his UK tour, and Blackpool is a place he can’t wait to get back to after playing the inaugural event last year, saying: “It was one of my faves, crowd was hype and the sun was out.

“It was wicked, especially being on the pier. I love stuff like that, hopefully this year is the same!”

He played the event last year alongside DJ EZ, somebody he’s sharing the bill with once again, he added: “You have to respect EZ for his skills and his attitude, he’s super talented and a great guy, very humble and just wants to DJ.

Low Steppa has a very busy schedule, also running the Simma Black label, boasting names such as Shiba San. He says that once this touring schedule is over he’s looking forward to getting back to doing what he really loves: “I really want to get on top of the music this winter and get a few EPs finished, and some other projects, and get healthy.”

Pier Jam will run from 2pm on Saturday.

Tickets are available from £25 at http://pierjam.skiddletickets.com/