Letz rock the Winter Gardens

Follow the ‘Stairway to Heaven’ at Blackpool Winter Gardens this Saturday with a night of live rock tributes that will take you right back to the 1970s.

‘Led’ by the UK’s official number one tribute to Led Zeppelin, ‘Letz Zep’, the show will also feature Deep Purple and AC/DC tribute bands, with an aftershow party of specialist rock DJs until 2am.

AC/BC

Letz Zep, who were awarded the titles of ‘Most Popular’ and ‘Most Highly Rated’ Led Zeppelin tribute act by Ticketmaster visit Blackpool on the latest leg of their 2016 world tour.

The tour entitled ‘Tales of the Storms’ recreates Led Zeppelin’s 1971 show at the Budokan, Japan, a show which was marred by a terrible thunderstorm. But hopefully the plush surroundings of the Winter Gardens means there won’t be such trouble here.

Just in case a world tour wasn’t enough to convince you of their credentials, Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant is, himself, a fan of Letz Zep. Commenting after seeing them live, “I walked in, I saw me.”

Also on the bill is ‘Deeper Purple’ an Anglo-Spanish tribute act who have been performing together for almost ten years.

In that time, they’ve extensively toured the UK as well as performing a number of events in Spain including two performances at the Harley Davidson Owners Group (HOG) rally in Jerez.

Last but certainly not least is local tribute band AC/BC, who have recreated the classic sound of AC/DC across the North West for more than 10 years.

Tickets are priced at £10 each and are available from the Winter Gardens box office on 0844 856 1111.

For those about to rock, we salute you.