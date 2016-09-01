Panto stars take to stage this time in the sunshine

Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can

Stars of the Blackpool Grand’s annual pantomime launched this year’s show in full sun.

The all-star cast of Aladdin worked their magic at the Stanley Park bandstand in sweltering heat – a markedly different environment to the usual freezing temperatures associated with panto time.

Launch of this year's Grand Theatre pantomime Aladdin. Pictured is Mark Moraghan.

Blackpool-born Blue Peter presenter Barney Harwood joined Radio Wave’s Hayley Kay, comedian and Radio Lancashire presenter Steve Royle, and Holby City star Mark Moraghan were on hand to meet people and tell them about this year’s production.

And panto fans have had one of their wishes granted with the return of favourite Hayley, missing last time around after a year off to give birth to baby Freddie

Hayley is back for the full month-long run at the Grand Theatre this December - moving into the genie’s lamp.

“I was admitted to the Vic on the day the panto opened last year, “ said Hayley. “I’m excited. I missed it.”

Last time she starred on the Grand stage Hayley met her partner John.

Barny Harwood, who presents Blue Peter and other shows for CBBC, grew up in Preesall and has already done one season of panto at The Grand.

And regular Steve Royle returns for another December run in the show which opens on Friday December 9.