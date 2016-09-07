‘Supersonic’ plan to combat homelessness

The man credited with discovering Oasis, is teaming up with local bands on the Fylde coast as part of his new campaign against homelessness.

Alan McGee, the 55-year-old Scottish music mogul who founded Oasis’ first music label Creation Records, launched the nationwide campaign ‘Musicians Against Homelessness’, earlier this year to raise funds for the homeless charity Crisis.

I am delighted that young bands of this calibre want to be part of this campaign

Blackpool will be hosting three special shows in support of the campaign, which has been supported by names such as Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder, with the first coming to Bootleg Social Club on Thursday, September 29.

De Stijl, a post punk band from Montpelier in France will be supported by local artists Laura Catlow, Dischord and Mayhem Freak and others.

Following this will be a two-day fundraising gig at the Waterloo Hotel, starting Friday, September 30, where up-and-coming local bands, The Atmospherics, Jekyll, De Palma and Eye The Bomb will be joined by Manchester favourites Mad Winter and Jake McRae.

Topping it all off will be Steamerstock, a three-day extravaganza at The Steamer on October 7, 8 and 9 starring Quarter Light, Molly’s Chamber and Don’t Panic.

Alan McGee, who slept rough himself before discovering Oasis, said: “I am delighted that young bands of this calibre want to be part of this campaign. The support in Blackpool and the surrounding area has been tremendous and inspiring and it’s fantastic to see so many come forward to take part.

“Although our primary concern is to combat the scourge of homelessness it is vital that the gigs also give up-and-coming bands and artists to opportunity to play to larger audiences.

Musicians Against Homelessness Regional Organiser Jon Bamborough added: “There are some fabulous people on the Fylde coast who have been so generous with their time and we thank everyone of them.

“We want to encourage all to come and enjoy the music and make a donation to this fantastic cause.”

For more information, visit www.musiciansagainsthomelessness.net