Tideswell bring Les Miserables to the Lowther

If you can’t get down to the West End to see Les Miserables, Tideswell Male Voice Choir have you covered, bringing the music from the show to the Lowther Pavilion.

Les Mis, currently in the 31st year of its London run, has entertained audiences with its stunning soundtrack and now Tideswell are giving local audiences a chance to hear some of those iconic numbers live.

Tideswell Male Voice Choir was originally founded in the 1950s by people in the small Peak District village of Tideswell, now they have over 60 members, coming from places such as Derbyshire, Staffordshire and Greater Manchester.

The male chorus, along with an array of stunning soloists, promise to have you on the edge of your seats, making you laugh and moving you to tears.

In 2012, the film version of Les Mis was released, breaking box office records and bringing the music to a whole new audience.

The choir and soloists, joined also by a female ensemble of “Lovely Ladies” and Factory Women, gave their first performance of the finest moments from the musical at Gawsworth Hall, Macclesfield to a sell-out audience crowd of 950 on Sunday, August 7.

Lytham is the next stop on their tour, visiting the Lowther Pavilion on Sunday night.

For tickets call 01253 794 221.