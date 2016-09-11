Gala Show will raise cash for hospital garden

Tickets have gone on sale for a star-studded variety show next year to raise funds for Clifton Hospital’s garden.

The show’s comedy will be provided by Cannon and Ball, Sally Lindsay, Ted Robbins, Mick Miller, Stu Francis and Johnnie Casson plus local vocal acts Diva, Preston Musical Comedy Society, Mark Jay and Peter Antony.

The event, organised by comedian Bobby Ball, his wife Yvonne, and Fylde councillor Brenda Blackshaw, will be held on February 1. Raffle tickets will go on sale in Lytham soon.

Clifton Hospital has already begun work on its garden, which will provide a safe and secure space for patients, often living with complex dementia.

It hopes to revamp the whole garden so that all patients will be able to enjoy the benefits of being outdoors during their stay.