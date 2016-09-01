UPDATE: Broken down tram affects services

A broken down heritage tram brought the tramway to a partial halt earlier this morning.

Blackpool Transport initially said all southbound trams were stopped after an ‘incident’ on the tramway.

Heading north, they were only travelling between North Pier and Fleetwood.

But shortly after 11am, they began running in both directions between Manchester Square and Fleetwood.

Passengers have been told to use the number one bus service south of Manchester Square ‘until further notice’.