Art in the park for first gallery

After a lifetime in newspapers, Elizabeth Gomm has turned from reporter to photographer.

Former Gazette women’s editor, Elizabeth now has her first exhibition “A Year in the Park” at the Visitor Centre in Stanley Park, Blackpool.

It features pictures of wildlife, people, landscapes and events taken in the park over the last 12 months.

“I live close to Stanley Park and walk there almost every day. It’s fascinating to see how the park changes almost day by day, and to see the many activities that take place there.

“It’s a beautiful park, used by locals and visitors alike.”

Her interest in pictures was sparked by her work as voluntary UK coordinator for Children of Watamu charity, which has a children’s home and school in Kenya.

“My work involves raising awareness of the charity and I wanted to be able to take my own photographs for this on my trips to Kenya to work with our founder Sue Hayward and our kids.

“That was the start of a hobby which has become a passion.

“As a reporter I worked alongside some fantastic photographers and had the greatest respect for them.

“A reporter can always rewrite a story, but for a photographer a split second can make the difference between a good picture and a mediocre one.

“I am an amateur and still have a huge amount to learn about technique etc so to say I have an exhibition sounds a bit grand. A Year in the Park is literally a snapshot of some of the things I have seen and I am really thrilled the Friends of Stanley Park wanted to give them a showcase.

“It is poignant for me as it was my partner Mike Foster, who was a Gazette photographer, who bought me my camera. He died in May. He was a huge encouragement to me and would be very proud that some of my work is now on show.”

A Year in the Park runs until October 28 in the Visitor Centres from 11am-3pm, Tuesday to Sunday.