Britain's Got Talent final moved to avoid Manchester concert clash

TV talent show Britain's Got Talent has brought forward its grand final to stop is clashing with the One Love Manchester concert.

Young magician Issy Simpson, from Blackpool, last night secured her place in the competition final, with another self-assured performance which left celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams stunned.

Lucy Fallon in Coronation Street

The eight-year-old Harry Potter fan topped the vote in the semi final on ITV - but will now face the challenge of preparing for that show in less time.

ITV has confirmed the final will now take place on Saturday so as to not clash with Sunday's Manchester benefit concert at Lancashire Cricket Club's Old Trafford Ground.

The change has also seen the British Soap Awards' broadcast, from The Lowry theatre in Salford, moved from Saturday night.

The ceremony, at which Cleveleys' Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon is in the running to be named best actress, will go ahead on Saturday, but it had been due to be shown live on ITV. It will now be recorded and shown on Tuesday.

Ariana Grande, whose concert last week was the target of a terror attack, will join a host of stars at the Old Trafford ground on Sunday evening.

An ITV spokesman said: "Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert is bringing artists and the public together, and will raise funds for the Red Cross's Manchester Emergency Fund.

"ITV and Britain's Got Talent have no desire to distract from this important cause, so we have taken the decision to move the Britain's Got Talent final from Sunday night."

Grande and other acts including Miley Cyrus, Take That, Usher, Pharrell Williams and One Direction star Niall Horan are lined up to perform at the fundraising concert this weekend.

The event will be broadcast live on BBC TV and radio as well as Capital radio, and is set to be streamed online.

Last week, American pop star Grande promised to return to Manchester to perform following the atrocity after her gig at the Manchester Arena.

Suicide bomber Salman Abedi detonated his device, killing 22 people, including South Shore Academy receptionist Jane Tweddle, and injuring dozens of others, as fans left the venue.

In a statement, the singer said: "We won't let hate win."