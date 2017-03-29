College artist’s exhibition of biblical proportions

A Blackpool and the Fylde College lecturer is exhibiting at a gallery in Manchester with a timely reflection on national identity, as the government prepares to trigger the Brexit process.

Tracey Eastham, Senior Lecturer in Creative Arts Higher Education at B&FC, is displaying her cut paper work at PAPER Gallery, Mirabel Street, Manchester until Saturday.

Her exhibition is entitled Babel and explores the idea of nationhood and cultural identity through the story of the Tower of Babel.

Tracey said: “I am very excited about the exhibition and it has been very well received so far.

“I teach critical theory and art history as part of my role at B&FC, which gives students transferable skills which can help them be successful in a range of careers.

“The College encourages staff to continue working in the chosen field, alongside teaching, so they are able to speak to students about current industry position, as well as more traditional textbook learning.”

The Babel exhibition is made up of three large-scale wall pieces, a one-off artist book creation and several other new works – including Tracey’s most ambitious cut out assemblage to date.

For gallery opening times and more information about Tracey’s exhibition, visit paper-gallery.co.uk.