Coronation Street's Lucy helps make memories for sick children

Cleveleys Coronation Street actress Lucy Fallon took time out this weekend to visit patients at Ronald McDonald House in Manchester.

She attended with castmates to meet terminally-ill children and victims of the Manchester terror attack.

The 21 year old posted a moving message about the visit to the centre which provides free ‘home away from home’ accomodation to families with children receiving treatment in the Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital and St Mary’s Neonatal Unit.

She said: “Had the pleasure of meeting some incredibly brave and inspiring children along with their families.

“Myself and some of the cast went to Ronald Mcdonald House in Manchester and spent the day making wonderful memories with terminally ill children and some of the victims/families of the Manchester terror attack.

“Today has made me realise how precious life is and that we must live our life to the fullest every single day.

“When you go home tonight, squeeze your loved ones so tightly.”