Corrie grooming storyline will get 'loads worse' for Bethany, says Fylde actress Lucy Fallon

Fylde actress Lucy Fallon has revealed her boyfriend has stopped watching her grooming storyline.

Things will get ‘loads worse’ for Lucy’s Coronation Street character Bethany Platt as she is drawn deeper into the dark world of Nathan Curtis as he encourages her to sleep with strange men.

Last Friday the 16-year-old was raped by Nathan’s friend Neil, and on Wednesday she got engaged to Nathan. Tomorrow night on the ITV soap she will be encouraged to have sex with Neil’s friend Ian.

Lucy, 21, from Cleveleys, said: "Things get loads worse, they really do. In the next few weeks you will start to see things get worse and worse. You will see this goes on for a bit.

"I think we know it's going on through the summer until the autumn and we know the end."

Lucy is in the running for the best actress award at the British Soap Awards - with a shortlist announced on Tuesday - following a full-on two years since joining the soap as a teenage tearaway.

On her return to the Street from Milan, Bethany became involved with her mother's dangerous new boyfriend Callum Logan - who ended up dead. In recent months, a more vulnerable side emerged, as Bethany became the victim of school bullying, before falling for Nathan.

Fallon said she was encouraged to voice her opinion how the storyline will conclude, as were the charities the show has worked with.

She said: "I've known how it was going to end because I've been speaking to Kate (Oates, the show's producer) about how it's going to pan out.

"We got a say in how it's going to end, the NSPCC got a say too, it's been really good, everyone has given their advice. I think it's going to be a really good ending."

The actress added that watching last week's rape scene was much harder than filming it.

She said: "I didn't watch it when it was on, I watched it later on my own. My boyfriend doesn't want to watch it but my mum and dad watched it and they texted me saying it was good.

"It was harder to watch than to film. When we filmed it it was done in about 20 minutes, the director was really quick and sensitive.

"It was hard but over in half an hour and then I drove home."

She added that her boyfriend Tom Leech, 26, has not seen the show since the storyline began, saying: "He doesn't particularly watch it all the time anyway but when Nathan started to get introduced he stopped.

"He's really supportive of the story though, I've shown him the scenes I've got and he read the scenes with Neil.

"On Friday, my dad text me saying that it was brilliant but I want to punch him in the face. My mum is happy I'm doing the story but it's harder for my dad."

Coronation Street continues on Friday at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.