Hannah wins prestigious award at London Art Fair

A photographer, who is a graduate of Blackpool and The Fylde College, has won a prestigious award at London Art Fair.

Hannah Farrell, 27, received the De’Longhi Art Projects Artist Award at the annual event in London, last week.

Hannah Farrell winning work

The judges described her work as “an interesting and topical exploration of working-class masculinity” and were impressed by her production and execution.

Hannah graduated from Blackpool and The Fylde College in 2014, with First Class Honours in Photography and has gone on to be featured in publications including the Catlin Guide 2015, Wallpaper and The British Journal of Photography.

Nigel Brown, Head of Creative Arts and Digital Industries at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “We are delighted Hannah has been awarded such a prestigious prize at an event as renowned as the London Art Fair.

“At B&FC our focus is always on teaching students technical and professional skills which are industry relevant and prepare them for a successful career.

We are delighted Hannah has been awarded such a prestigious prize at an event as renowned as the London Art Fair

“We are extremely proud of our graduates and many of our photographic students have gone on to have major success in their field.”

Hannah Farrell winning work