Issy wizzy, let's get busy! Blackpool witch Issy Simpson is in the Britain's Got Talent final

Lancashire's own modern day witch Issy Simpson has once more cast her spell over Britain's Got Talent audiences - to secure her place in the final on Sunday.

Little Issy, from Blackpool, was one of the favourites to win the whole competition going into tonight's live semi final - with more than 12 million views of her original audition tape on the Britain's Got Talent YouTube site.

Up against dancers Grace and Ali and fellow magician Matt Edwards, the youngster was seen crying on stage, with a hug from mum Jessica, after placing in the top three the heat.

But she had no need to worry, topping the viewer vote to carry on in the competition.

Earlier in the night, the eight year old gave a self-assured performance, stunning celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams by getting them to come up with key features in a diary entry about the best day ever.

"I want to make everyone proud," she said, during a video clip. She was also seen doing her tricks for Haweside Academy school friends, and talking about her idol - Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter series of books.

Unfortunately, TapTastik, fronted by Blackpool's Drew Wood, didn't make it any further in the contest.