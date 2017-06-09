Last call for dancing day in the ballroom

Today is the last chance to get tickets for next week’s Dancing with Dementia event.

People with dementia and their carers are invited to the annual event to enjoy an afternoon of ballroom dancing at the Empress Ballroom in the Winter Gardens.

Dancing with Dementia will be returning for the fourth year running and we hope that people will enjoy it more than ever

Wednesday’s fun between 11am and 4pm, the day will include Latin and ballroom professional displays, a choir, dancing, the Wurlitzer Organ, a free raffle, plus information on dementia services.

For just £10 per person, guests can also enjoy refreshments including afternoon tea. Around 525 tickets have been sold so far but there are a handful available.

Dr Arif Rajpura, Blackpool Council’s Director of Public Health said: “Dancing with Dementia will be returning for the fourth year running and we hope that people will enjoy it more than ever. We are delighted with how popular it continues to be. The event is open to all members of the public as we want to engage the wider community in developing a greater understanding about dementia.”

To book, call 01253 476363.