Latin flavour wraps up dance fest spectacular

The curtain has come down on yet another Blackpool Dance Festival extravaganza.

Thousands of competitors have been in town for the past week as part of the 11-day festival which came to an end yesterday.

The final night showcased the skills of the professional Latin dancers.

Fleetwood-based The Crown Ballroom tweeted: “Wow! What a night! Pro Latin at #BlackpoolDanceFestival the atmosphere was electric! Congratulations Riccardo Cocchi & Yulia Zagruychenko!

The new judge of BBC hit show Strictly Come Dancing Shirley Ballas tweeted: “Congratulations to all the finalists and winners at the #BlackpoolDanceFestival.”

Next year’s festival is scheduled to start on May 24.

Blackpool Dance Festival at the Winter Gardens - Professional Latin heats

