Lucy could be magazine's choice for best actress

Young soap star Lucy Fallon has picked up another award nomination.

TV Choice Magazine has listed the 21-year-old from Cleveleys in the Best Soap Actress category for its annual awards.

Lucy glams it up for the British Soap Awards earlier this month

The recognition follows the British Soap Awards earlier this month, where Lucy, who plays Bethany Platt in Coronation Street, was up for the same title two years after making her debut.

She’s been playing out a harrowing child sexual exploitation storyline in recent months, and just last week was seen being sold abroad for sex - before seeming to come to her senses and escaping from her wicked so-called fiance Nathan’s grasp.

A former Hodgson Academy and Blackpool Sixth Form College student, Lucy is represented by Scream Management, the casting agency of Blackpool-based Scream Theatre School.

Victoria, starring Blackpool’s Jenna Coleman is up for best new drama.

The evnt takes place on Monday, September 4 at The Dorchester in London.

