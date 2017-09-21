Movie feast at Lowther Pavilion for film fans

The big screen is coming to Lytham!

Lowther Pavilion is to add regular film showings to its repertoire with the installation of a seven-metre screen and state-of-the-art sound system thanks to a donation from a locally-based charity.

Tim Lince, chairman of the managing Lowther Trust feels the new feature will allow the venue to be promoted as a community cinema as well as Fylde’s only theatre.

A schedule of screenings has already been drawn up, with classics such as Gone With The Wind, Singin’ In The Rain, Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago among the films to be shown, beginning early next month.

A children’s film festival, singalong with film evenings, new British and world film supported by the British Film Institute as well as classic and family and showings of live theatre from around the world are also planned.

In addition, Lowther officials aim to work with local schools to provide a resource for screening national geographic and other educational films.

“This is such an exciting move forward,” said Tim.

“It allows Lowther Pavilion to become a six-days-a-week operation with full resources for daytime and holiday activities.

”It enables us to get to the heart of the community with daytime cinema showings for retirees, expand the work we do already with dementia groups and increase our family friendly offerings with Saturday morning cinema and seasons of classic films.

“There is nothing better than seeing films on the big screen and we are sure Lowther will be a popular destination for movie fans.”

The new Lowther cinema is set to open on Saturday, October 6, with the musical Les Miserables, with Pirates of the Caribbean; Salazar’s Revenge being screened twice the following day.

A full programme, including a Frozen singalong and a late night screening of The Rocky Horror Picture Show as well as an extensive list of classics, has been drawn up for the rest of the year, including seasonal films at Christmas-time.

The introduction of the big screen at Lowther has been made possible by a £24,000 donation by the Windmill Community Benefit Society.