S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt joins cast of Eastenders

Former S Club 7 star Hannah Spearritt is to join the cast of EastEnders later this year.
The singer-turned-actress is the latest pop star to arrive on Albert Square following the casting of Blue's Lee Ryan as Harry "Woody" Woodward earlier this year.
Spearritt will appear for a short stint in the role of Kandice Taylor, the younger sister of Karen Taylor, the BBC said.
On appearing on the show, she said: "I'm over the moon to be joining the show, it's such a huge part of British telly.
"I'm really looking forward to getting started and I can't wait to see the Square in the flesh... Walford here I come."
The Taylor family first appeared in Albert Square in May but little has been heard of Karen's sibling.
Spearritt previously starred in ITV's Primeval.
