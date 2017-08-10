See Blackpool's Jenna Coleman in new Victoria trailer and photos

A new trailer and photos have been released showing Blackpool-born actress Jenna Coleman as Queen Victoria.

The former Arnold School pupil plays the monarch in ITV's historical drama Victoria, which returns for its second series in the autumn.

The show's first series, which charted Victoria's ascension to the throne and her courtship and subsequent marriage to Prince Albert, received critical acclaim and record ratings both in the UK and America.

Jenna was announced in the role shortly after quitting Doctor Who, in which she played companion Clara Oswald.

A spokesman for ITV said: "Resuming one month after the first series ended, the new season establishes Victoria as a working mother, learning to balance her responsibilities as both parent and Queen.

"However, Prince Albert is still struggling to find a role for himself alongside his powerful wife as she returns to her duties, intent on proving that she can be both a mother and dutiful Queen."

The new series cast will feature BAFTA Award-winning actress Dame Diana Rigg as the Duchess of Bucchleuch, the young Queen’s new Mistress of the Robes, while Tom Hughes reprises his role as Prince Albert.

Series creator Daisy Goodwin said: “In series one Victoria married the handsome prince, but in this series she and Albert get down to the serious business of living happily, sometimes stormily, ever after.

"Victoria is the only Queen Regnant to marry and give birth while on the throne and the challenges of being head of state as well as a wife and mother are legion.

"In many ways Victoria’s dilemma is a modern one - how do you have a successful marriage and a happy family when you are holding down an important job. Can you really have it all?”

And executive producer and managing director of Mammoth Screen Damien Timmer paid tribute to Jenna's portrayal of the queen.

“Series one of Victoria was a big success both at home and abroad, and it is a privilege to continue to tell the story of this fascinating woman at a particularly interesting point in her reign," he said. "Audiences will be intrigued by the meticulously researched stories Daisy has planned, brimming with scandal, romance and tragedy.

"At the centre of it is a beautifully nuanced study of a young marriage, and it’s a joy to watch Jenna and Tom find new layers to this iconic couple.”

A starting date for the eight-part series has not yet been confirmed. A two-hour Christmas special has also been shot.

