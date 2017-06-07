Strictly dancers wow children at awards bash

A dancing school had some very special guests attend its awards evening,

Dancers AJ Pritchard and Chloe Hewitt from BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing attended Paula Boscott School of Dance’s presentation night.

Held at Garstang Community Academy, it celebrated a successful set of results for the junior dancers with 98 per cent of pupils achieving honours in their ballroom, latin, rock ‘n’ roll and freestyle examinations.

Not only were the children presented by the celebrities, they were then treated to a show dance and a questions and answers session.

Paula Boscott said: “This was a very exciting afternoon for the children, and the atmosphere was strictly amazing.

“Many children got to ask them about their lives since being on Strictly, and how they were chosen for the show, amongst lots of other questions.”

AJ and Chloe then conducted a Cha Cha Cha Masterclass for the adult pupils dance schools.

Paula said: “This was an amazing opportunity for our pupils to experience a lesson with two professional Strictly dancers.

“Pupils were taught a short routine and then were given the chance to ask questions and have photographs taken with the Strictly stars.

“The afternoon took a lot of co-ordinating as we were only lucky enough to have them with us for a few hours, so I wanted to do something whereby the adult and junior pupils could take part.

“It was a very successful event, and will hopefully provide everyone who took part with some life long memories.

“I’m sure that when Strictly returns to our screens in September, AJ and Chloe will be winning the votes of our dancers.

“As a dance teacher it is always trying to keep one step ahead and thinking of things that the pupils will enjoy.”