Strictly stars jive into Blackpool

The 1950s’ music scene was about more than just rock ‘n’ roll as a new show featuring stars of Strictly Come Dancing hopes to prove.

Rip It Up pairs ex-Strictly professional Natalie Lowe with 2012 champion, gymnast Louis Smith and 2015 champ, The Wanted singer Jay McGuiness as they swing, bop, jitterbug and jive their way through the decades greatest hits.

Jay McGuinness, Natalie Lowe and Louis Smith in Rip It Up

It also features Radio 2’s Leo Green and his 50s all-star band, with a soundtrack including the likes of Why Do Fools Fall In Love, La Bamba, Put Your Head On My Shoulder, Mona Lisa, Oh Carol, Dream Lover, Reet Petite, Volare, Teenager In Love, Unchained Melody, Mambo Italiano, Heartbreak Hotel, Don’t Be Cruel, Hound Dog, Shout, Good Golly Miss Molly, Magic Moments, Unforgettable and many more.

Natalie said: “To be able to work with these two incredible Strictly champions and choreograph routines with them to the music from music’s greatest decade is something that we are all very excited to be working on.”

Louis added: “A lot of people think of the music of the 50s as just rock ‘n’ roll. Whilst this was the decade that brought us Elvis, Buddy Holly, The Everly Brothers, Little Richard and more, we will also be celebrating the music of Sinatra, Nat King Cole, and all the beautiful vocal harmony groups from that special decade.”

See Rip It Up at Blackpool Opera House on Sunday.