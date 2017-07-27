Therapy dog is real lifeline to twin boys

A Fylde family are set to star in a BBC documentary looking at the heartwarming effect puppies can have on their disabled children’s lives.

Mum of five Emma Lowe has two twin boys, Alfie and Arthur, who were both born with Down Syndrome, leaving them nonverbal, non-walkers, and autistic.

Alfie and Arthur

The documentary, called 10 Puppies and Us, looks at the journey of Emma bringing home a therapy dog for the five-year-old twins, tracking the little pup’s progression as he undergoes training to bring affection and comfort to the two boys’ lives.

“We had been looking for a puppy for over 18 months and we found it really hard, what with the boys’ disabilities,” the 36-year-old, from Clifton, said. “We were struggling to find the right dog.”

The puppy, a now eight-month-old black Labrador called Hunter, was provided to the Lowe family with the BBC’s assistance.

Emma said: “It’s absolutely amazing. The twins are doing really well with him. We are so super excited to be part of this documentary and share our experience with the viewers. He’s the best dog in the world and we love him so very much.”

It’s been such an emotional journey but you’ll have to watch us to find out what trials, errors, and excitement we had

Emma’s other children are 13-year-old Harry, 12-year-old Ben and two-year-old Elsie.

Harry, who attends Carr Hill High School with his brother Ben, helps his mum out as a young carer for his twin brothers, which includes doing what he can to help with Hunter’s training.

Emma said: “Harry absolutely loves Hunter, playing with him and taking him for his daily walks.

“It’s been such an emotional journey but you’ll have to watch us to find out what trials, errors, and excitement we had.”

• 10 Puppies and Us airs on BBC Two on tonight at 8pm. The series runs over the next four weeks.