Written word festival continues

Blackpool’s very own festival of written word - Wordpool, continues today and tomorrow.

The three-day event got underway yesterday with crime author Elly Griffiths (pictured) hosting the annual fundraiser event ‘Mystery & Illusion: The Art of the Crime Writer’ at Stanley Park’s Art Deco Cafe.

Today’s proceedings will be kick-started at Palantine Library, where young adult fiction author Alice Broadway will talk about writing in her yellow camper van and the process to her first novel, Ink.

Throughout the day there will also be sessions with G.X. Todd, Kit de Waal, Susan Lewis and the Queens of Noir, before ‘Rivers of London’ author Ben Aaronovitch brings proceedings to a close, when he’ll be in conversation with internationally successful screen writer and crime author M.J. Arlidge.

Tomorrow is ‘Festival Friday’ and award winning publicist, Maura Brickell joins Kevin Duffy, Head of independent book publishers, Bluemoose Books, and debut author Anna Chilvers at the Central Library. As well as the chance to learn more about ‘Writing on the Wall’s three new projects.

Coun Gillian Campbell, deputy leader of the Council, said: “It is fantastic to see Wordpool develop into an even bigger festival that is attracting acclaimed writers, debut authors and visitors to the town. There is really something to suit all tastes.

“It is not only a wonderful opportunity to hear from established writers about their experiences, I hope that it will encourage new talent to explore the magical world of words.”

To find out more about the authors and events and to buy tickets, visit your local Blackpool Library, or go wordpoolfestival.co.uk or facebook.com/wordpool.