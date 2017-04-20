Complex Corrie capers on the sands

Stars of Coronation Street have been spotted on the sands of St Annes.

Actors Chris Gascoyne, Alex Bain, Simon Gregson and Ben Price were seen wrapped up against the breeze in bright blue puffa-jackets.

The foursome, who play father and son Peter and Simon Barlow, Steve McDonald and Nick Tilsley, were filming a ‘day out at the seaside’ according to a Coronation Street spokesman.

They’re embroiled in a complicated and disfunctional family set up.

Nick is the partner of Peter’s ex-partner and Simon’s step mum Leanne Battersby. Leanne has recently given birth to Steve’s baby, while Steve was mourning the loss of his newborn son with wife Michelle.

Ben Price’s dramatic departure from the show is rumoured to be taking place in June.