Des and Jimmy hit town - and Joe too

There’s a fond look back to the good old days at the Opera House this weekend, with two resort veterans back in town.

Des O’Connor and Jimmy Tarbuck will be live at the Winter Gardens’ theatre on Saturday night, in a night of variety, featuring comedian Jimmy in the first half and singer and raconteur Des in the second.

“Blackpool has wonderful memories,” Jimmy said. “It was the first really big summer season I did.

“I did six seasons there, at the ABC, all over. It was a beggar getting to work on North Pier some nights [with the weather], you would think ‘there will be no one here’, but they had battled down the pier, they made the effort so you worked harder.”

Although the years have passed, Jimmy and Des have more than 162 years between them, they’re both having fun on the road, with no real signs of slowing down.

“I’m never off the road,” said Des. “This year I’m doing three different concerts, a one man show and cabaret, and going with Jimmy.”

And singer Joe McElderry takes something a nostalgic look at classic movie soundtracks in Saturday Night At The Movies - but don’t be fooled by the name, he’s on tomorrow night, that’s Friday...

The X Factor winner has since moved successfully into musical theatre, with performances including the much acclaimed Tommy, right here in Blackpool.

Call 0844 856 1111.