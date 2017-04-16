Emma says Spice Girls reunion could be on the cards

Emma Bunton has said it would be a shame not to do a Spice Girls reunion, but that it needs to happen soon as they are all “getting on a bit”.

The band last appeared on stage together at the 2012 Olympics closing ceremony in London.

Bunton, 41, re-teamed with bandmates Geri Horner and Melanie Brown last year to record new music under the name GEM.

She told Fabulous magazine: “It’s about finding the perfect time. We want to make it right for our fans. But it would be a shame not to do something.

“We’re always talking about it. I think it would be amazing, so I’m on the case and Geri’s the same.”

Asked what they could release if they ever did re-unite she suggested a new album with their hits on it.

She said: “It would be lovely to show us performing to a whole new generation. But we can’t wait too much longer, as we’re all getting on a bit!”.

The singer, dubbed Baby Spice during her days in the group, hinted that she and fiance Jade Jones may be considering expanding their family.

She became engaged to Jones in 2011 and they have two sons together.

Bunton revealed she’d spent an afternoon with Horner, cuddling her new addition, a baby boy called Montague George Hector Horner.

“He’s adorable, just adorable,” she said.

“He’s a lovely little thing, and I actually felt very broody. I have been spending a lot of time with Geri and she’s so happy.”