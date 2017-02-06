Find love at first sight at Madame Tussauds

Valentine’s Day may be just more than week away but if you’re single and looking for love, get yourself down to the Rovers Return (at Madame Tussauds) for ‘Singles’ Awareness Day’.

The venue has partnered with FastLove, the North West’s leader in speed dating events, for an evening of fun and flirting whilst enjoying a drink with a famous face or two.

A few minutes may sound like little time to bond with a stranger, but in the whirlwind of switching tables you’ll be amazed at how quick it is to gauge if you and your partner have chemistry

It will take place on Wednesday, February 15 and visitors will have the opportunity to meet up to 25 potential suitors, within two age groups (21 to 40 and 35 to 55), with each date lasting a minimum of three minutes.

“So grab a seat in the iconic pub, calm your nerves over a pint with Ken Barlow and get yourself ready for love.”

Tickets usually cost £17 but FastLove are offering a £5 discount for Singles Awareness Day.

To book, visit www.fastlovespeeddating.co.uk and enter the discount code MADAME.