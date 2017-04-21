FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Four star rated businesses in the Fylde

All the businesses rated four stars in the food hygiene ratings.
These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.
A Sweet Idea, 4
ACP Exra Club, Lansdowne Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4DR, 4
AFC Fylde Ltd, Bryning Lane, Warton, PR4 1TN, 4
Ahmet's Kebab House, 3a Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LE, 4
Air Balloon, Squires Gate Lane, Lytham St Annes, FY4 2QS, 4
Aldi Stores, Coronation Way, Kirkham, PR4 3JZ, 4
Ali Raj, Blackpool Road, Kirkham, PR4 3RJ, 4
Amber Cafe, 13 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QS, 4
Ambiance, 3 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LE, 4
AndyMeatMan.co.uk Ltd, 25 Arkwright Court, Westby With Plumptons, FY4 5DR, 4
Ansdell Filling Station, 133 Church Road, St. Annes, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 3TG, 4
Ansdell Institute and Social Club, Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4BX, 4
Ashiana, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HE, 4
Bakes & Cakes, 29 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SB, 4
Banthai Restaurant, 19 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF, 4
Bar & Grill, Ribby Road, Wrea Green, PR4 2PR, 4
Bargain Booze, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1XA, 4
Bargain Booze, 8 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3PU, 4
Best One, 2 Dock Road, Lytham., FY8 5FG, 4
Blackpool Sporting Clays Ltd, Back Lane, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HP, 4
Blue Moon, 13 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1TF, 4
Bond's Restaurant, Bonds Lane, Elswick, PR4 3ZE, 4
Bryning with Warton St Pauls Church of England School, Lytham Road, Warton, PR4 1AH, 4
Burton House Stores, High Street, Elswick, PR4 3ZB, 4
Cafe on the Pier, South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2HR, 4
Carriages cafe, South Promenade, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1LS, 4
Chell's of Lytham, 25 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EP, 4
Chequers Social Club, Harbour Lane, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1YA, 4
Chilli Hut, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1XA, 4
Cinderbake Kitchen, , , , 4
Clifton Arms, 135 Lytham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1AD, 4
Clifton Arms Hotel, West Beach, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5QJ, 4
Coffee Republic, 19 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AA, 4
Co-operative, 76-78 Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham, PR4 3BQ, 4
Co-operatives, 4 Market Square, Kirkham, PR4 2SD, 4
Cricketers Cafe Occasions Catering St Annes Cricket Club, Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2RQ, 4
Derby Arms Treales Ltd, Church Road, Treales, PR4 3SH, 4
E. H. Booth, Haven Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5EG, 4
Eagle & Child, Church Road, Treales Roseacre And Wharles, PR4 3SJ, 4
Ego Restaurant, 5 Pleasant Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5JA, 4
ESS, Brunel Way, Blackpool & Fylde Industrial E, FY4 5ES, 4
Fosbrooke House, 8 Clifton Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5RE, 4
Freckleton Lodge Residential & Dementia Care Home, Preston Old Road, Freckleton, PR4 1HD, 4
Freckleton Sports and Social Club, Preston Old Road, Freckleton, PR4 1PB, 4
Fresh Cafe, 28 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RF, 4
Fylde Youth Zone, Chapel Walks, Kirkham, PR4 2TA, 4
Giggles Nursery, Ballam Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 4LE, 4
Gigli's Pies Ltd, 132 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1UZ, 4
Greek Flame Taverna, 13 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SX, 4
Greenhalgh Lodge Fishery, Greenhalgh Lane, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HL, 4
Gusto Restaurant and Bar, 5 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5JY, 4
Headroomgate Nursing Home, 1 Oxford Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2EA, 4
Henrys Bar, 5 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LE, 4
Heyhouses C of E Nursery School Ltd, Clarendon Road North, Lytham St Annes., FY8 3EE, 4
Hollingworth Hotel, 303 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1HN, 4
Inspired for You, Inspired Energy Plc, 11a Progress Business Park, PR4 2TZ, 4
Isaac and Gemma, 14 St Davids Road South, St Annes, FY8 1TB, 4
ISS, Hewlett Packard, Shepherd Road, FY8 3RG, 4
Jasons Fish and Chips, 9 Moorland Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3TD, 4
Jononi Balti, 91 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AJ, 4
Kembers & Cosmos Convenience Store, 120 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1YA, 4
Kirkham & Wesham Cricket Club, Woodlands Avenue, Kirkham, PR4 2JQ, 4
Kirkham Kebab House, 12 Freckleton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2SP, 4
Lake View Rest Home, 10-12 Lake Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1BE, 4
Lane Ends Hotel, Weeton Road, Medlar With Wesham, PR4 3DH, 4
Londis, 8 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QS, 4
Londis, 51 Station Road, Kirkham, PR4 2HD, 4
Lowther Pavilion, West Beach, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5QQ, 4
Lucky House, 1 Preston Old Road, Freckleton, PR4 1PB, 4
Lytham Cricket Club, Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5QD, 4
Lytham Kitchen, 9 Market Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LW, 4
Lytham Pantry, 31 North Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5HW, 4
Lytham Pizza Company, 3 Church Road, Lytham, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5LH, 4
m&m Munch, Snowdon Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3DP, 4
McColls Retail Group Ltd, 158 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1XE, 4
Mill Farm- Churchills Conference and Events, Coronation Way, Wesham. Lancashire., PR4 3JZ, 4
Millon Takeaway, 26 Preston Old Road, Freckleton, PR4 1PD, 4
Mohshina's, 4 Henry Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LE, 4
Moor Villa Care Home, 53 Moor Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AU, 4
Naze Lane Stores, 29 Naze Lane, Freckleton, PR4 1RH, 4
New City Chinese Takeaway, 5 Spring Gardens, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3BT, 4
New Delhi Blackpool Ltd, 2 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3PU, 4
Novello, 9 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EP, 4
P & L Edwards, 194 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2JU, 4
Post Office Hotel, Freckleton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2SP, 4
Prezzo, 18-20 St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RF, 4
Railway Hotel, Station Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5DH, 4
Rathmore Residential Home, 3 St Annes Road East, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1TA, 4
Redlands Rest Home, 44-46 Park Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1PN, 4
Rigby's Farmhouse Restaurant, Carr Lane, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1TL, 4
Royal British Legion Club Ltd, 88 Mayfield Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2DR, 4
Seafarers, 345 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LP, 4
Shillaylee, 27 Wood Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QR, 4
Singleton Stores, 10 Singleton Avenue, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3JU, 4
Smithy Off Licence, Preston Old Road, Newton With Clifton, PR4 0ZA, 4
Spar, The Green, Wrea Green, PR4 2NE, 4
Spindrift Care Home Ltd, 36-39 Cleveland Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5JH, 4
St Anne's College Grammar School, 293 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1HN, 4
St Annes Cricket Club (Bar), Vernon Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2RQ, 4
St Annes District Club, 262 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NE, 4
St Annes Fine Foods, 11 Garden Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2AA, 4
St Annes Fish Restaurant, 41 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1PZ, 4
Staining Golf Course, Chain Lane, Staining, FY3 0DE, 4
Stanley Arms, 8 Garstang Road South, Wesham, PR4 3BL, 4
Station Tavern, Station Square, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5PA, 4
Stop 'n' Snack, 99 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1UZ, 4
Street Trader Still Jacobs Joint, , , , 4
Street Trader Waynes Hatch, Boundary Road, Lytham St. Annes, , 4
Strongs, 56 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EW, 4
Sverida, 14 Station Road, Medlar With Wesham, PR4 3AD, 4
Swan Hotel, 115 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AJ, 4
T R Snape and Sons, 12 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1HT, 4
Tangerine Holdings Limited (Canteen), Dock Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 5LT, 4
Tasty Spot, 68-74 Lytham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1XA, 4
The Angel Lounge, 17 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF, 4
The Ashton Park Hotel, 318-328 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2PB, 4
The Beach Kiosk (Lidstones), South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2NG, 4
The Best of David Prest, , , , 4
The Blackbird Tea and Coffee House, 61 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1DA, 4
The Buttery, 4 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NL, 4
The Cartford Inn, Cartford Lane, Little Eccleston, PR3 0YP, 4
The Expresso Bar, Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LR, 4
The Food Court, Unit 2 Whitehills Business Park, Brooklands Wasy, FY4 5RU, 4
The Greedy Goose (Blackpool Wake Park), Ream Hills Farm, Mythop Road, PR4 3NB, 4
The Links Hotel, Heeley Road, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 2HS, 4
The Marrakech, 1 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SX, 4
The Mews Tea Rooms, 36 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5EW, 4
The New Glendower Hotel, 32-36 North Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2NQ, 4
The Palace, 19 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SZ, 4
The Plough, Lytham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1XA, 4
The Red Fort Tandoori, 15 Park Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LU, 4
The Villa, Moss Side Lane, Ribby With Wrea, PR4 2PE, 4
The Villa Italian, Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh, PR4 3HE, 4
Thistleton Lodge, Fleetwood Road, Thistleton, PR4 3YA, 4
Tiggis, 23 Wood Street, Lytham St. Annes, FY8 1QR, 4
Top House, 87 Freckleton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2SQ, 4
Townsend Garage, 184 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1AH, 4
Treats of St Annes, 14 St Andrews Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SR, 4
Turkish Delight, 130 St Albans Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1UZ, 4
Tutti Fruiti, ,4
Vida Tapas & Bistro, 5 Church Road, Lytham, FY8 5LH, 4
Villarose Rest Home, 256 Clifton Drive South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NE, 4
Vivs, 10 Kirkham Road, Freckleton, PR4 1HT, 4
Wesham Fish and Chip Shop, 1 Garstang Road North, Wesham, PR4 3DE, 4
Westholme Service Station (Spar), Fleetwood Road, Greenhalgh With Thistleton, PR4 3HE, 4
Whispers Cafe Bar, 81 Clifton Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5ER, 4
Windy Harbour Fish & Chip shop, Windy Harbour Road, Little Eccleston With Larbeck, FY6 8NB, 4
Wok's Cooking, 1 Clifton Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5JP, 4
Woodys Coffee Shop, Mains Lane, Singleton, FY6 7LB, 4
Wyre Farm Meats, 83 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AJ, 4
Yum Yum's Cafe, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4ER, 4