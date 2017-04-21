Search

FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2017: Three star rated businesses in the Fylde

How did your local eatery fare?

All the businesses rated three stars in the food hygiene ratings.

These ratings are accurate as of Monday, April 3.

Candie Bar, 12 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AB, 3

Capri, 4 Dicconson Terrace, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5JY, 3

Carlton Hotel, 61 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LZ, 3

Chadwick Hotel, 113-115 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1NP, 3

Curry Lounge, 15 Alexandria Drive, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1JF, 3

Dahlias Farm Shop, Cropper Road, Blackpool, FY4 5LB, 3

Dilraj, 188 St Davids Road North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2JU, 3

Domino Pizza, 53 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1DA, 3

East Ocean Chinese Takeaway, 89 Poulton Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AJ, 3

Heng Yun, 12 Whalley Place, Lytham St Annes, FY8 3PU, 3

Hungry Monkey, 6 Back St Annes Road West, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1RD, 3

Inn on The Prom, 11-17 South Promenade, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1LU, 3

Kingfisher Tavern, St. Georges Park, Kirkham, PR4 2DZ, 3

Kirkham Tandoori, 17 Nelson Street, Wesham, PR4 2JP, 3

Knights Retirement Home, 365-367 Clifton Drive North, Lytham St Annes, FY8 2PA, 3

Lightning Club, Mill Lane, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1AQ, 3

Mill Farm Public Catering (Matchday Concourse), Coronation Way, Wesham, PR4 3JZ, 3

Mill Farm, Milano Mediterranean Restaurant, Coronation Way, Wesham. Lancashire., PR4 3JZ, 3

Morrisons Supermarket, Mill Street, Kirkham, PR4 2AQ, 3

Newton Service Station, Old Blackpool Road, Newton With Scales, PR4 3RE, 3

No 10 Ale House, 10 Park Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1QX, 3

Phils Bakery, 20 Market Square, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5LW, 3

Pond at Four Seasons, 103 Staining Road, Staining, FY3 0AY, 3

Refuel (YMCA), Mythop Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4HB, 3

Rossendale Nursing Home, 96 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1DA, 3

Singleton Lodge Country House Hotel,, Lodge Lane, Singleton, Poulton-Le-Fylde, FY6 8LT, 3

Staining C of E School, Staining Road, Blackpool, FY3 0BW, 3

Street Trader Hallfield Catering, , , , 3

The Chimes, 83 Park Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1PW, 3

The Fresh Kitchen, 41 St Davids Road South, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1TJ, 3

The Sandwich Shop, 4 Bath Street, Lytham St Annes, FY8 5ES, 3

Tiggywinkles Day Nursery, High Street, Elswick, PR4 3ZB, 3

Whites Sandwich Bar, 150 Lytham Road, Bryning With Warton, PR4 1XE, 3

Whyndyke Farm (Mobile Trailer 1 small), Preston New Road, , FY8 4XQ, 3

Wigglesworth Coffee Shop, 2 The Crescent, Lytham St Annes, FY8 1SN, 3

Woodlands Wines, 39 Woodlands Road, Lytham St Annes, FY8 4ER, 3