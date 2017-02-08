A pair of ‘FaB’ folk concerts to kick off spring

Fleetwood Folk and Blues are hosting a two-day event to act as a preview of sorts to their Fleetwood and Blues (FaB) Weekend.

The ‘SpingSong and FolkFolly’ will take place on Friday, March 31 and Saturday, April 1, at Fleetwood Bowling Club, and will feature some of the artists performing at September’s FaB Weekend.

The SpringSong Concert takes place on the Friday evening and will be headlined by singer songwriter Reg Meuross, described by the event’s spokesman as “one of the most outstanding of our time”.

Plant and Taylor (formerly the Ian Gartside Band), will also perform, fresh from recording their new album, Geronimo’s Cadillac.

Plant and Taylor will also be hosting the ‘Fleetwood Acoustic Room’ at the venue on Saturday afternoon, which acts as an open mic event, which gives artists the opportunity to perform and showcase their talents.

The FolkFolly Concert will be headlined by seasoned performers Fleetwood and will also showcase Cartoon Food and Hadrian’s Union, who are confirmed for next year’s FaB Weekend.

Tickets for all the events, including FaB weekend are available at the monthly Fleetwood Acoustic Room, on the first Tuesday of every month, in the North Euston Hotel. Alternatively email info@fleetwoodfolkandblues.com or call 01253 873964.

